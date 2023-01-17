HYANNIS – Patrol officers encountered a man lying in a parking space during relentless rains, the apparent victim of some type of overdose. A woman exiting a local business found him there and called the Barnstable Police late last evening. He was able to hold himself up against a light pole when HN arrived on scene. Hyannis FD EMTs assisted him into an ambulance and transported him to Cape Cod Hospital. In situations like these, nobody really has time to put on their raincoats… In the following HN photo from earlier in the week, a man finds a dry Hyannis bench for the remainder of the evening. Many of the area’s homeless are in shelters or “overflow” hotel rooms this time of year, but some still find themselves out on the streets due to a number of reasons, ranging from not wanting to accept help to violent behavior toward others, including shelter staff members. P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by Gerry Rafferty… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post Damn rains… [HN Photos] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.

HYANNIS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO