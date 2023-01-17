Press Release: OAG Recovers $1.5 Million From Assisted Living Company That Failed to Pay Frontline Workers’ Wages

Read full article on original website
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Press Release: Councilmember Christina Henderson Introduces Legislation to Benefit Students from Pre-Kindergarten Through College
News Release — At-large DC Council member Christina Henderson. Washington, DC- Today, Councilmember Henderson announces three pieces of legislation that impacts DC students from pre-kindergarten through college: the Universal Free School Meals Act of 2023, the Out of School Time Special Education Inclusion and Standards Amendment Act of 2023, and the New Student Loan Borrower Bill of Rights Amendment Act of 2023.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Cuts the Ribbon on New Home for Spice Suite
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. Business Owners are Encouraged to Apply for Second Round of the Commercial Property Acquisition Fund. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning...
Press Release: AG Schwalb Announces Leadership Team
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb today announced the appointments of six individuals to the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) senior leadership team. “Washington, D.C. and its residents deserve the best legal representation advocating for their interests,” said AG Schwalb. “Each member of our leadership...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Encourages Residents to Support Local Restaurants During Winter Restaurant Week
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, and the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) are encouraging community members to support local restaurants during this year’s Winter Restaurant Week. Winter Restaurant Week begins on Monday, January 16 and special deals will be in place through Sunday, January 22.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Unveils DC’s Comeback Plan
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. First Vitality Fund Applicant Expands Downtown DC Headquarters with 13-Year Lease Commitment. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and...
Press Release: Norton Pledges to Work to Defeat Comer and Cotton Disapproval Resolutions
If passed, the resolutions introduced by Rep. Comer and announced by Sen. Cotton would prevent a local D.C. bill allowing noncitizen D.C. residents to vote in local elections from taking effect. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) said today she will work to defeat the disapproval resolution introduced...
While mourning people who died unhoused in 2022, advocates call for change
For the 10th year in a row, dozens of people gathered on the longest night of the year to remember District residents who died without a home, often without fanfare or memorial services. This year’s Homeless Memorial Vigil, held in freezing weather on Dec. 20 and 21, honored the at...
Press Release: Norton Urges National Zoo to Evaluate Entry Pass Policy
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) urged the National Zoo today to reevaluate its policy requiring visitors to reserve passes ahead of time, saying the policy deters both visits from those without access to a smartphone or the internet and spontaneous visits. In addition, the requirement differs from the standard Smithsonian policy of not requiring passes for entry.
Press Release: Norton Bill to Name D.C. Post Office for D.C. Servicemembers Signed Into Law
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that her bill to designate the post office at 400 Southern Avenue SE in the District of Columbia as the “District of Columbia Servicemembers and Veterans Post Office” was signed into law. The House passed the bill in December.
Press Release: AG Racine Secures $3.5 Million From Grubhub for Illegally Charging Hidden Fees, Using Deceptive Marketing Tactics to Boost Profits at Expense of Customers
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced that Grubhub Holdings, Inc. and Grubhub, Inc. (Grubhub) will pay $3.5 million for charging customers hidden fees and using deceptive marketing techniques to increase profits in violation of District consumer protection laws. “Grubhub used every trick in the book...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Sworn in for Historic Third Term, Delivers Third Inaugural Address
(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser was sworn in for an historic third term as the Mayor of the District of Columbia and the first African American woman to ever be elected to three, four-year terms as mayor of an American city. Below is the Mayor’s inaugural address, as delivered.
Press Release: AG Racine Secures $950,000 From Washington Hebrew Congregation’s Preschool for Violating DC Childcare Safety Laws and Putting Children at Risk
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced that Washington Hebrew Congregation (WHC), a synagogue that also runs a childcare center, will pay $950,000 to affected families and the District for violating DC laws designed to protect children and creating an environment that put children at risk for abuse.
Press Release: DC Residents Reminded of New Laws Going Into Effect January 1, 2023
(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, DC Residents are reminded of several new laws going into effect on January 1, 2023. As of January 1, 2023, in accordance with the Living Wage Act of 2006, the living wage in the District of Columbia will increase to $16.50 on January 1, 2023. On July 1, 2023, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17.00, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie DC’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index.
Press Release: Modified District Government Services for New Year’s Day
(WASHINGTON, DC) – On Monday, January 2, the District Government will observe New Year’s Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations. . Additionally, on January 2, residents are invited to join Mayor...
Press Release: AG Racine Announces Google Must Pay $9.5 Million for Using “Dark Patterns” and Deceptive Location Tracking Practices That Invade Users’ Privacy
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced that Google will pay $9.5 million to resolve allegations that it deceived and manipulated consumers to gain access to their location data, including making it nearly impossible for users to stop their location from being tracked. Significantly, pursuant to...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Start of 2023 Christmas Tree and Greenery Collection
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Department of Public Works. Collection Begins for DPW-Serviced Households January 3 – March 3, District Residents Can Also Use Two Convenient Drop-Off Locations. (WASHINGTON, DC) – The Bowser Administration, led by the Department of Public Works (DPW),...
