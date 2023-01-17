ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press Release: OAG Recovers $1.5 Million From Assisted Living Company That Failed to Pay Frontline Workers’ Wages

Press Release: Councilmember Christina Henderson Introduces Legislation to Benefit Students from Pre-Kindergarten Through College

News Release — At-large DC Council member Christina Henderson. Washington, DC- Today, Councilmember Henderson announces three pieces of legislation that impacts DC students from pre-kindergarten through college: the Universal Free School Meals Act of 2023, the Out of School Time Special Education Inclusion and Standards Amendment Act of 2023, and the New Student Loan Borrower Bill of Rights Amendment Act of 2023.
Press Release: AG Schwalb Announces Leadership Team

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb today announced the appointments of six individuals to the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) senior leadership team. “Washington, D.C. and its residents deserve the best legal representation advocating for their interests,” said AG Schwalb. “Each member of our leadership...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Encourages Residents to Support Local Restaurants During Winter Restaurant Week

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, and the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) are encouraging community members to support local restaurants during this year’s Winter Restaurant Week. Winter Restaurant Week begins on Monday, January 16 and special deals will be in place through Sunday, January 22.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Unveils DC’s Comeback Plan

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. First Vitality Fund Applicant Expands Downtown DC Headquarters with 13-Year Lease Commitment. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and...
Press Release: Norton Urges National Zoo to Evaluate Entry Pass Policy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) urged the National Zoo today to reevaluate its policy requiring visitors to reserve passes ahead of time, saying the policy deters both visits from those without access to a smartphone or the internet and spontaneous visits. In addition, the requirement differs from the standard Smithsonian policy of not requiring passes for entry.
Press Release: AG Racine Secures $3.5 Million From Grubhub for Illegally Charging Hidden Fees, Using Deceptive Marketing Tactics to Boost Profits at Expense of Customers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced that Grubhub Holdings, Inc. and Grubhub, Inc. (Grubhub) will pay $3.5 million for charging customers hidden fees and using deceptive marketing techniques to increase profits in violation of District consumer protection laws. “Grubhub used every trick in the book...
Press Release: AG Racine Secures $950,000 From Washington Hebrew Congregation’s Preschool for Violating DC Childcare Safety Laws and Putting Children at Risk

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced that Washington Hebrew Congregation (WHC), a synagogue that also runs a childcare center, will pay $950,000 to affected families and the District for violating DC laws designed to protect children and creating an environment that put children at risk for abuse.
Press Release: DC Residents Reminded of New Laws Going Into Effect January 1, 2023

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, DC Residents are reminded of several new laws going into effect on January 1, 2023. As of January 1, 2023, in accordance with the Living Wage Act of 2006, the living wage in the District of Columbia will increase to $16.50 on January 1, 2023. On July 1, 2023, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17.00, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie DC’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index.
Press Release: AG Racine Announces Google Must Pay $9.5 Million for Using “Dark Patterns” and Deceptive Location Tracking Practices That Invade Users’ Privacy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced that Google will pay $9.5 million to resolve allegations that it deceived and manipulated consumers to gain access to their location data, including making it nearly impossible for users to stop their location from being tracked. Significantly, pursuant to...
