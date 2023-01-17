This part of central Mississippi can expect some gusty winds next week as areas to our southeast see the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service says winds Tuesday could gust up to 50 miles an hour across most of Leake and Neshoba counties while Attala County can expect gusts up to 40 mph. There’s a threat of severe storms including tornadoes especially along and near the I-59 corridor.

ATTALA COUNTY, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO