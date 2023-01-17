Read full article on original website
mymix1041.com
Cleveland City School Board discusses First Tennessee Bank building
The Cleveland City School Board held a special called meeting yesterday to discuss the School System’s interest in the former First Tennessee Bank building on Raider Drive. As previously reported here on WCLE, the Cleveland City Council has been in talks with Cleveland Development Enterprises, about purchasing the building for city government uses. One of the possible uses discussed has been space for Cleveland City Schools.
Mars Food North America, Delta Group and The MolinaCares Accord establish Washington County Food Access Improvement Fund to expand impact in the Mississippi Delta
Mars Food, Delta Group, The MolinaCares Accord (“MolinaCares”) and the Community Foundation of Washington County in Mississippi announced a partnership to create the Washington County Food Access Improvement Fund (“The Fund”) along with a commitment of more than $400,000 to the fund over the next three years. The fund will provide long-term support by making grants to food pantries and other non-profit organizations that provide access to healthy food for Greenville and Washington County-area residents.
breezynews.com
MS Main Street announces community branding project to grow awareness of Kosciusko and other Mississippi Hills communities
The Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area (MHNHA) and the Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) have partnered on a “Grow, Revise & Share” community branding grant project to benefit the Main Street communities in the Hills region of Mississippi. The grant project is supported by the MHNHA and will...
breezynews.com
More Than 200 New COVID Cases Locally
The State Health Department is reporting more than 9,600 new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi in the last two weeks. That includes more than 200 in Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties. Neshoba had 96, Leake 59 and Attala 50. But there were no additional COVID deaths reported in the three counties.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Greenville Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter
A Greenville man pleads guilty to manslaughter. With a jury pool drawn from across Washington County and ready to hear his case, 32-year-old Ellison Lafayette chose to plead guilty to causing the death of 51-year-old William Taylor. Circuit Judge Richard Smith accepted Lafayette’s guilty plea to the charge of Manslaughter and withheld sentencing until a later date.
Three arrested for Dollar General armed robbery in Blackhawk
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Blackhawk on Thursday, January 20. Officials with the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility said law enforcement was called about the armed robbery around 8:15 a.m. Law enforcement responded to the scene and met the suspect as he was exiting […]
WLBT
Two Mississippi civil rights activists die in house fires in less than two weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Mississippi civil rights activists died in house fires within a two-week span this month. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the most recent fire, and the other is being labeled “undetermined.”. Some say “undetermined” is “unacceptable.”. On the second day...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jury selection begins in trial of accused killers of missing couple in Quitman County
Jury selection began Tuesday morning in a case that has held Quitman County hostage since Will Polk and April Jones disappeared in October of 2019. The trial is expected to last at least the rest of the week, with Tuesday being jury selection and Wednesday launching into testimony. Polk and...
kicks96news.com
Windy Next Week as Storm System Approaches
This part of central Mississippi can expect some gusty winds next week as areas to our southeast see the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service says winds Tuesday could gust up to 50 miles an hour across most of Leake and Neshoba counties while Attala County can expect gusts up to 40 mph. There’s a threat of severe storms including tornadoes especially along and near the I-59 corridor.
wcbi.com
Lee Co. deputies arrest man during traffic stop for marijuana possession
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop landed a Greenwood man in the Lee County Jail. On Monday, deputies patrolling the Auburn area of Lee County pulled over a vehicle. During the stop, they said they found a felony amount of marijuana. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Alexander Jones, Jr....
