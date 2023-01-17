ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Roll 'Bama Roll

No. 4 Alabama destroys Mizzou, 85-64, and exorcises the demons of CoMo along the way

The 4th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team defeated Missouri 85-64 on Saturday in Columbia, MO. CoMo has been another “house of horrors” for Bama basketball over the years, and in fact this was Coach Nate Oats’ first win in Columbia. It was actually the first time a ranked Alabama team has ever beaten Mizzou on the road. And, the scary part is, the Tide didn’t even shoot very well for the game but still posted a 20+ road win in the conference: There are simply too many weapons on this roster, and even nights when the shots won’t fall, Alabama is cruising to ho-hum beatdowns.
Victory Thread: Alabama 85, Missouri 64

Another SEC road game, another resounding win for the Tide. Mizzou came in shorthanded, without the services of perhaps their best overall player in Kobe Brown and you have to give the Tigers credit for battling. Still, like so many opponents we’ve seen already, Missouri just didn’t have the horses...
Bama Basketball Breakdown: Missouri

We’ve talked a lot recently about “houses of horror” for Tide Hoops over the years - Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, AR and Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, TN, specifically - but there’s only one place where Nate Oats and his version of the Alabama Crimson Tide (16-2, 6-0 SEC; Kenpom: 4; T-Rank: 4; NET: 3) have lost three years straight, each time as favorites, and that’s in Mizzou Arena. Why we’ve played there four years in a row now when they aren’t even a permanent rival on the schedule, I have no idea. Regardless, Alabama has been exorcising a lot of its past demons this season, so it’s only proper that the Crimson Tide get a chance to get a road win against the Missouri Tigers (14-4, 3-3 SEC; Kenpom: 57; T-Rank: 52; NET: 53) as well.
