Ithaca looks to beautify its Inlet Valley
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Town of Ithaca aims to spruce up its Inlet Valley. Officials might change the Town Code, which would set regulations for how buildings should appear. Senior Planner Dan Tasman says metal structures would be discouraged. Brightly painted buildings would also be frowned upon. The...
Advocacy Center of Tompkins County looking for new executive director
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Advocacy Center of Tompkins County is searching for a new executive director. Current executive director Heather Campbell will resign her position, effective February 1st, 2023. She has accepted the position of Deputy Director for the New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Campbell joined the Advocacy Center in 1997 as a domestic violence advocate. She was promoted to education director in 2001 and has served as executive director since 2013.
Cornell to host potluck dinner
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tonight in Ithaca, learn about fossils and enjoy free food. Cornell Cooperative Extension is hosting a potluck dinner called Rocks and Rolls. People are encouraged to bring a dish or non-alcoholic drink to share. The event starts at 5 PM. Click here to register.
