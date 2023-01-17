ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Advocacy Center of Tompkins County is searching for a new executive director. Current executive director Heather Campbell will resign her position, effective February 1st, 2023. She has accepted the position of Deputy Director for the New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Campbell joined the Advocacy Center in 1997 as a domestic violence advocate. She was promoted to education director in 2001 and has served as executive director since 2013.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO