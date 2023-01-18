Calhoun Co. tourney: Anniston girls, Jacksonville boys, Oxford boys, girls move into semifinals
JACKSONVILLE — Another year, another tournament, and Oxford's girls are still rolling.
Last season at Pete Mathews Coliseum on the Jacksonville State campus, Oxford won the Calhoun County basketball tournament, ending Anniston's run of five straight titles. A few weeks later, the Yellow Jackets returned to the same floor and won the Northeast Regional.
The Calhoun County basketball tournament continues to churn on at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Four games were played Tuesday with four more slated for Wednesday starting at 3 p.m.
