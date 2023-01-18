ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Calhoun Co. tourney: Anniston girls, Jacksonville boys, Oxford boys, girls move into semifinals

By Mark Edwards, Thomas Ashworth, Rip Donovan, Star Sports Writers
Anniston Star
 2 days ago
Caden Johnson dunks against Saks in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU. Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Another year, another tournament, and Oxford's girls are still rolling.

Last season at Pete Mathews Coliseum on the Jacksonville State campus, Oxford won the Calhoun County basketball tournament, ending Anniston's run of five straight titles. A few weeks later, the Yellow Jackets returned to the same floor and won the Northeast Regional.

Photos: Tuesday action from the Calhoun County basketball tourney

The Calhoun County basketball tournament continues to churn on at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Four games were played Tuesday with four more slated for Wednesday starting at 3 p.m.

Anniston's Jayda Fomby heads upcourt against Pleasant Valley in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU. Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Caleb Sanders grabs a rebound against Faith Christian in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU. Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Faith Christian fans bemoan a tough play in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU. Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
Community Policy