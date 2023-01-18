Calhoun Co. tourney: Anniston girls, Jacksonville boys, Oxford boys, girls move into semifinals

Caden Johnson dunks against Saks in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU. Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Another year, another tournament, and Oxford's girls are still rolling.

Last season at Pete Mathews Coliseum on the Jacksonville State campus, Oxford won the Calhoun County basketball tournament, ending Anniston's run of five straight titles. A few weeks later, the Yellow Jackets returned to the same floor and won the Northeast Regional.

Anniston's Jayda Fomby heads upcourt against Pleasant Valley in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU. Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Caleb Sanders grabs a rebound against Faith Christian in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU. Bob Crisp/The Daily Home