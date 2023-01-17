Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Soccer Star Dies Following Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersCharlotte, NC
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurantsAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Hornets Innovation Summit to award $15,000 to a minority business owner in Charlotte metro areaMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Related
Yardbarker
Picture Of James Harden And Rachel Nichols In The Locker Room Goes Viral
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden and Showtime Sports journalist Rachel Nichols had the internet buzzing when a picture of the duo talking in the locker room did the rounds on social media. The picture of Harden barefoot in his 76ers training kit, Nichols rocking a grey long-sleeve dress and boots,...
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season. They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics) with a 29-16 record in 45 games. However, NBA Champion forward Serge Ibaka has only played in...
Yardbarker
Four trade targets for Mavericks who could provide much-needed help for Luka Doncic
Unsurprisingly, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is well aware he needs help now, and he has reportedly been making that fact known to the organization in recent weeks. While Doncic is having one of his greatest years yet, no one has filled the void left by the now-New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson as the top secondary option. It has led to inconsistency and a team fighting just to stay a few games over .500.
Yardbarker
Utah Jazz Planning Bold Trade Deadline Firesale?
The Utah Jazz are open for business ahead of the midseason NBA trade deadline. There is no shortage of potential deals that could take place as the team continues to progress in a rebuilding effort. There wasn’t a more active team in the offseason than the Jazz. They moved on...
Yardbarker
Suns reportedly shift approach before NBA trade deadline: three possible targets
With Matt and Justin Ishbia now the top decision-makers in the Phoenix Suns organization, the team has reportedly changed their approach to making trades that could allow them to swing some big moves. The Suns have found out this season that, despite having stars like Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith: It's a 'misnomer' Michael Jordan can't handle media criticism
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith continues to generate headlines via his midweek appearance on "The Howard Stern Show." As Brandon Contes noted for Awful Announcing, Smith disputed the notion that NBA legend and sports icon Michael Jordan handles media criticism poorly. "Michael Jordan is one of these things, there’s a...
Yardbarker
Wrestling icon relishes meeting Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is the rare person that has a combination of incredible basketball skill and talent as well as genuine humility and appreciation for his fans. This has endeared him to fans from all walks of life, including legendary wrestler Chris Jericho. The two superstars got to...
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Trying To Trade For This Veteran Shooting Guard
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA and came into Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers tied for the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-16 record. That said, they are tied with Detroit Pistons for 17th in the NBA in three-point shooting...
Yardbarker
The Cavs Should Trade For This Timberwolves Forward
The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the Cavs are running out of time to acquire an upgrade at small forward. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding who Cleveland could go after including Tim Hardaway Jr., Bojan Bogdanovic, and Milk Beasley. One player who would fit Cleveland's...
NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Considering Trade For Kelly Olynyk And Malik Beasley
In southern Florida, the Miami Heat are finally getting their act together after a rough start to the season. 6-4 in their last 10, the Heat are up to the 6th seed in the East with a 25-22 record through 47 games. Still, there is a sense that the Heat...
Stephen Jackson, Dejounte Murray have beef with Spurs icon Tony Parker
While San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker may be lauded by many for his incredible 18-year NBA career, others are not so fond of the likely future Hall of Famer. On this week's episode of "All The Smoke," host Stephen Jackson and Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray spilled the tea on their one-time teammate.
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Has Cold Response To Shannon Sharpe Altercation With His Father
Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies are the hottest topic in the NBA right now after the former NFL player-turned-analyst got into it with Ja Morant's father, Tee Morant, Dillon Brooks, and other Grizzlies players. This situation escalated really quickly after Sharpe told something to Dillon Brook, who was in...
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans In Shock After LeBron James And Thomas Bryant Lead Huge Comeback Win
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers while trailing by 25 points, breaking the spirit of the fans early as the Blazers enjoyed a 13-45 second-quarter run to seemingly take an unassailable lead. However, an incredible second half by the Lakers saw them take the lead and win the game by 9 points, finishing 121-112 in Portland.
Yardbarker
Wilt Chamberlain Told The Hilarious Story Of A Road Trip With Knicks Players After Scoring 100 Points Against Them
There have been some massive performances this season in the NBA. Donovan Mitchell scored a whopping 70 points, and Luka Doncic recorded a 60-point-20-rebound triple-double. The league is seeing historic records broken left, right, and center, but Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game still stands far above all. Wilt Chamberlain amazingly scored...
Yardbarker
The Low-Risk, High-Reward Trade That Sends D'Angelo Russell To The Miami Heat
The Miami Heat are a team that has been trending upward as of late. They are currently the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference and are slightly above .500 with a 25-22 record. The East is definitely an extremely competitive conference this year, and perhaps a good move for the Miami Heat would involve them making a trade to try and get ahead of the pack.
Watch: Mavs' Luka Doncic shows up official after carry call
Doncic disagreed with the call, but showing up the ref after the fact is bound to garner the star some unwanted attention from the NBA and possibly a hit to his wallet. To the shock of no one, the incident didn't impact Doncic's game. The 23-year-old dynamo shot 12-of-24 from the field and 5-of-8 from three, dropping 34 points on the Heat while adding team-highs in rebounds (11) and assists (7).
Yardbarker
LeBron James Makes Los Angeles Lakers History On Sunday Night
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are in Oregon facing off with Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. During the game, four-time NBA Champion LeBron James made his 596th three-pointer as a member of the Lakers. The shot makes team-history, as he is now fourth on the franchise's...
Yardbarker
"When You're Up By 2, But There's 0.7 Seconds Left And The Other Team Has MJ...", Larry Bird's Ice-Cold Reaction After Reggie Miller Hit Clutch 3-Pointer Against The Bulls
Larry Bird's stone-cold look even when Reggie Miller sunk in a game-winner against the Chicago Bulls in Game 4 of the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals has gone on to become a meme over the years. The conference finals had two impressive teams jousting it out, and after the Bulls won...
Yardbarker
Sixers GM Daryl Morey's Cryptic Tweet Hints At Potential Trade With The Sacramento Kings
The NBA trade deadline is approaching and fans of the league are waiting with bated breath to see which big move will happen first and start a flurry. There haven't been too many concrete rumors of any potential big moves, but speculation continues to swirl. And it's safe to say that teams that are in the thick of the playoff race will be looking to make some major improvements to their roster this season.
Yardbarker
Watch Professional Irritant Patrick Beverley's Feud With Damian Lillard
Los Angeles Lakers starting "shooting" guard Patrick Beverley has basically become the NBA equivalent of an enforcer in hockey in the dotage of his playing career. Though he is no longer an All-Defensive Team level player, the 34-year-old remains an expert gets under opponents' skin, needling other perimeter players with cheap-shot fouls and the occasional verbal chirping more than with sound defensive acumen.
Comments / 0