Popular Seattle Pizza Joint Shutting Down This Month

By Zuri Anderson
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Another popular Seattle restaurant will permanently close soon after more than 20 years in business. Pizza Professionals, located on Occidental Avenue South in Pioneer Square, will shut down by the end of January, owner Mike Cho confirmed to KOMO on Monday (January 17).

Cho said the pizza place known for thin crusts and great prices hasn't recovered the customer numbers it had before the coronavirus pandemic. Reporters learned from Alliance for Pioneer Square that people working in the area fueled business in the neighborhood. Ever since the shift to remote work, there have been fewer patrons visiting local restaurants and stores.

“This used to be a very popular lunch spot in Pioneer Square for people coming to work,” the owner told reporters. “Pandemic is one of the reasons why [we’re closing]. I’ve been doing this a long time and running a small business like this -- you have to be dedicated.”

Just last week, a University District restaurant announced it'll be closing its doors for good after 65 years . Unlike this one, there's no word on if anything will take the place of Pizza Pro.

Over the last six months, other Seattle-area businesses have either closed or returned after a temporary hiatus, like Piroshky Piroshky .

Seattle's Feel Good Variety of the 80's and More

