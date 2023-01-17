The new Ford Maverick hybrid surprised the world when it came to market as it was incredibly efficient, capable of getting upwards of 40 miles per gallon thanks to its hybrid drivetrain, and the pickup bed made it very handy. The bed itself was only four feet long, meaning that it couldn't comfortably carry a sheet of drywall or plywood, but it was more than enough for the average person who just wants to tailgate, go camping, or carry furniture around. The Maverick's price was another attractive feature. The 2023 Maverick started at $22,195 without any options, making it the least expensive truck on the market. It's also completely sold out.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO