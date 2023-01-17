Read full article on original website
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Autoblog
Boston Dynamics' Atlas shows off its acrobatic skills as a tool-fetching 'gofer'
Ahead of the next inevitable round of herp de derp "Skynet iz here" hot takes on social media, Boston Dynamics showed off more of its Atlas robot's stunning agility and dexterity in a new demo video Wednesday. This time, the humanoid machine had to deliver a tool bag to the top of some scaffolding using only its roboparkour powers.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
GM Is Reportedly Planning A Small Electric Pickup With An Unbelievable Price
The new Ford Maverick hybrid surprised the world when it came to market as it was incredibly efficient, capable of getting upwards of 40 miles per gallon thanks to its hybrid drivetrain, and the pickup bed made it very handy. The bed itself was only four feet long, meaning that it couldn't comfortably carry a sheet of drywall or plywood, but it was more than enough for the average person who just wants to tailgate, go camping, or carry furniture around. The Maverick's price was another attractive feature. The 2023 Maverick started at $22,195 without any options, making it the least expensive truck on the market. It's also completely sold out.
Man plugs in electric truck, learns it will take a week to charge
A man plugged in his electric vehicle at home and learned that recharging it would not be a timely venture.
insideevs.com
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
ZDNet
How to convert your home's old TV cable into powerful Ethernet lines
If you're not already familiar with it, coaxial cable (seen above) is that round, usually white, sorta stiff cable that once carried all forms of pay TV services, including cable and satellite-based subscriptions. The cabling was run throughout just about every home that ever had a pay TV or internet connection for several decades.
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Breakout Comes Back To America In A Brawnier Avatar
Just weeks ago, we told you that Harley-Davidson is all set to re-launch the Breakout in America. Now, the American giant has done exactly that and taken the wraps off the 2023 Breakout, which will also be sold in America. In case you’re unaware, the Breakout disappeared from the U.S. in 2020, but has now made a comeback after a three-year hiatus.
geeksaroundglobe.com
What is the ugliest car ever made?
Beauty is always dependent on the beholder, that’s why the beauty of something is appreciated by some and criticized by others. It all depends on the person. When a car designer designs a car it has to go through a long process to be signed off before it is revealed to the public. As a result of that, in the process of designing the car, it has plenty of time for alterations based on different rationales. In this article, we have listed down the “Top 5 Ugliest Cars” according to the replies received for the below question on the AskReddit thread.
GM Confirms a New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
ChevroletDespite strong statements concerning electrification, the legendary small-block will live on as a sixth-generation engine.
insideevs.com
Watch Tesla Model 3 Attempt To Drive Through Deep Water
Today we came across a new video with a Tesla electric car that drove through the water that was covering the streets. The attempt completely surprised people that were reporting on the site about the flooded area, as it was not considered the right thing to do, not even in an electric car.
fordauthority.com
Ford 6R80 Transmission Common Leak Points Detailed: Video
YouTuber and Ford technician Brian Makuloco of the channel Ford Tech Makuloco has created out a host of interesting and informative videos over the years, including more than one related to the Ford 6R80 transmission. The first covered this particular gearbox as it pertains to the 2009-2014 Ford F-150 and its broken cooler lines issues, while a second explored that same problem in a more detailed manner with a customer’s pickup. Now, Makuloco is back with a new Ford 6R80 transmission video, this one discussing some common leak points to look out for.
lbmjournal.com
The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction
When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
On Your Side: Illegally rolling back car odometers
Remember that scene in the film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" where they try to roll back the odometer? Well it's not just happening in classic '80s movies.CARFAX estimates millions of vehicles on the road have had their odometers rolled back. And it's a lot easier to do than you think.In "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," you may remember they had an elaborate setup to roll the odometer back by spinning a Ferrari's wheels in reverse. It made for a memorable scene. But in reality, rolling an odometer back is as easy as buying an inexpensive tool off the internet and pressing...
Chevy offers Malibu buybacks; 14,000 BMW electric vehicles among recent car recalls
Chevrolet is offering to buy back certain 2022-23 Malibu vehicles that have a defect that hampers their safety features.
Apple Insider
CES Hands On: The best smart home gear coming in 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — At the 2023 CES, we went hands on with some of the best smart home products to launch outside of Apple'sHomeKit ecosystem. The smart home is continuing to evolve so while there are a...
Ford Is Paying People To Cancel Their 2023 Bronco SUV Orders
With supply chain issues still hampering deliveries of the ever-popular Bronco, Ford is now paying buyers $2,500 to purchase another vehicle instead of the retro off-roader. This is according to Cars Direct (CD), which cites an incentive bulletin sent to Blue Oval dealers. The internal document says 2023 Bronco customers will be compensated with a $2,500 discount if they cancel their order and buy another vehicle. The "2023-Model Bronco Cancel Order & Purchase Replacement Offer" stipulates that customers will be incentivized to cancel their '23 Bronco orders and retail order a different permitted MY2023 Ford vehicle.
yankodesign.com
Off-roading Highland 60 trailer with queen-size bed, kitchen, and outdoor shower makes you feel at home
What do you want after a long day of exploring the faraway land? After a long breath; it is a tent-topped camping trailer to offer the comforts of home and minimalist storage for your gear. Keeping the prerequisites in mind, a Colorado-based start-up, that set out at making camping trailers...
constructiontechnology.media
Hyundai Doosan Infracore reveals new brand name
Hyundai Doosan Infracore (HDI) has announced that it is replacing the Doosan brand on its construction equipment and introducing its new brand named ‘Develon’. The change takes place a year and a half since August 2021 when HDI became a subsidiary of Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD Hyundai). The...
