ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Roll Call Online

House Republicans plan first hearing on Biden border policies

House Republicans announced on Thursday the first oversight hearing on U.S.-Mexico border security for next month and demanded a trove of records from the past two years, as they start to hammer the Biden administration on its immigration policies. Rep. James R. Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Committee on...
WASHINGTON STATE
Roll Call Online

As Roe anniversary approaches, Republicans debate next moves

Political messaging and state legislative activity related to abortion are ramping up in the lead-up to two milestones for abortion rights activists and opponents — the annual March for Life, scheduled for Friday, and the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision on Jan. 22. Both dates usually...
COLORADO STATE
Roll Call Online

Lawmakers poised to renew push to criminalize Supreme Court leaks

A Supreme Court report this week on the leak of a draft opinion has revitalized an effort from two Louisiana Republicans to criminalize leaking information from the high court, a step some experts say could get messy if it became law. Though the report Thursday from Marshal of the Supreme...
LOUISIANA STATE
Roll Call Online

Florida Republican Rep. Greg Steube injured in tree-cutting accident

Florida Rep. Greg Steube spent the night in the intensive care unit after falling about 25 feet from a tall ladder. The Republican is in good spirits, though “several serious injuries are still under assessment,” according to a tweet from his official account. The injuries are “not life...
FLORIDA STATE
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Roll Call Online

Some Asian Americans fear House China panel will fuel bigotry

The newly established bipartisan House select committee tasked with studying strategic challenges coming from the Chinese government has aroused concerns in the Asian American community that lawmakers may wind up fueling anti-Chinese bigotry and broader anti-Asian discrimination in the United States. The new committee, officially called the “Select Committee on...
Roll Call Online

Supreme Court unable to identify leaker in abortion opinion probe

A Supreme Court investigation has been unable to identify who leaked a draft majority opinion last year in the case that would wipe out a constitutional right to abortion. In a “Statement of the Court Concerning the Leak Investigation,” released Thursday, the court said Marshal of the Supreme Court Gail A. Curley and her team had analyzed evidence and interviewed nearly 100 employees. She had multiple follow-up interviews with certain employees.
Roll Call Online

Post-Roe, anti-abortion groups move toward policy push

Thousands of anti-abortion activists gathered on the National Mall on Friday for the movement’s biggest annual rally, marching this year for the first time to the Capitol rather than the Supreme Court — a signal that their fight against legalized abortion has moved to the legislature, rather than the nation’s high court.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy