ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How ominous is the debt limit problem?

By Josh Boak
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tOrc_0kHzZE2000

On the brink of hitting the nation's legal borrowing limit on Thursday, the government is resorting to “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default.

Sounds ominous, right?

But -- take a breath -- the phrase technically refers to a bunch of accounting workarounds. Yes, accounting.

Because the debt cap limits the issuance of government bonds — a way the U.S. borrows money — these workarounds shift money among accounts and should keep the government open through at least June, according to a letter last week by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen .

In theory, President Joe Biden and Congress are supposed to use that additional time to work out an agreement to raise the nation's legal $31.38 trillion debt ceiling. These talks often grow heated and go down to the wire, with major economic damage in the balance. But there have been roughly 80 deals to raise or suspend the borrowing cap since the 1960s.

What could be worrisome is not the existence of extraordinary measures, but what happens if they are exhausted this summer without a deal in place. Economists have warned that could lead to a global financial crisis.

So far, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Biden are playing what could be a dangerous game of chicken with the world’s largest economy in the middle.

Some questions and answers on the situation:

WHAT ARE “EXTRAORDINARY MEASURES”?

Yellen’s Friday letter listed two measures that will begin this month in order to prevent the government from defaulting.

First, the government will temporarily suspend payments to the retirement, disability and health benefit funds for federal employees. Second, it will suspend the reinvestment of maturing government bonds in the retirement savings accounts of government workers.

By suspending the payments, the government can reduce the amount of outstanding debt. That enables the Treasury Department to keep financing government operations, according to Yellen’s letter.

WHAT ALLOWS TREASURY TO USE THESE MEASURES?

No dispute there. Congress has given Treasury the authority to do so.

Because these are retirement accounts, no one is harmed by the government equivalent of an IOU. The funds are made whole after a debt ceiling increase or suspension becomes law. It’s not necessarily the measures that can harm the economy but rather the doubts among consumers and businesses about whether lawmakers will increase the borrowing cap.

HOW BIG ARE THESE RETIREMENT FUNDS?

There were $986 billion in net assets of the civil service and federal employees retirement funds at he end of fiscal 2021, according to a report by the Office of Personnel Management. The required government contributions to the funds are large enough to rely on these extraordinary measures for roughly five months.

HOW COMMON IS THIS?

“Treasury Secretaries in every Administration over recent decades have used these extraordinary measures when necessary,” Yellen wrote in her letter.

The measures were first deployed in 1985 and have been used at least 16 times since then, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a fiscal watchdog.

WHY DO WE HAVE A DEBT LIMIT?

Before World War I, Congress needed to approve each bond issuance. The debt limit was created as a workaround to finance the war effort without needing a constant series of votes.

Since then, a tool created to make it easier for the government to function has become a source of dysfunction, stoking partisan warfare and creating economic risk as the debt has increased in size over the past 20 years.

HOW RISKY IS THE BRINKMANSHIP THIS TIME?

It looks alarming -- and it’s not clear how Biden, McCarthy and the Democratic Senate will find common ground. A default could cause millions of job losses, a deep recession that would reverberate globally and, ironically, higher interest rates that would make it harder to manage the federal debt.

McCarthy said Tuesday that talks should begin immediately on the potential spending cuts that Republicans are seeking in exchange for raising the debt limit, even though the Biden administration has equated that demand to holding the U.S. economy hostage.

“Who wants to put the nation in some type of threat at the last minute of the debt ceiling?” McCarthy said. “Nobody wants to do that. That’s why we’re asking, ’Let’s change our behavior now. Let’s sit down.”

The Biden administration wants the borrowing cap increased without any preconditions. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday ruled out holding talks with McCarthy.

DO DEBT LIMIT SHOWDOWNS HELP REDUCE GOVERNMENT DEBT?

Not so much.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that annual budget deficits will grow from roughly $1 trillion to more than $2 trillion over the next 10 years.

The imbalance over the coming years increasingly reflects government expenses for programs such as Medicare and Social Security that are outstripping tax revenue. That suggests the government would need severe cuts to spending, major tax hikes or some combination of those options.

In 2011 when Barack Obama was president and Biden was vice president, there was a bipartisan deal to raise the debt limit by $900 billion in return for $917 billion worth of automatic spending cuts over 10 years.

But the debt reduction never fully materialized.

After Donald Trump became president in 2017, Republican lawmakers fueled further debt increases by passing deficit-financed tax cuts. Debt accelerated even more with the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, which caused massive government borrowing in order to pull the U.S. out of a deep recession.

The CBO last year estimated that the U.S. debt would exceed $40 trillion in 2032.

___

AP writer Kevin Freking contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Classified documents case is starting to become a problem for Biden, poll finds

Nearly two-thirds of American adults support Congress investigating classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s home and post-vice presidential office, according to a new poll.The survey from Yahoo News/YouGov found that 39 per cent of Democrats per cent of Democratic-leaning independents want to see another person be the Democratic nominee for president in 2024, while 38 per cent said they wanted Mr Biden. In December, 46 per cent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents wanted Mr Biden to be the nominee and 37 per cent said “someone else”, marking a drop in support for the incumbent president.In addition, the number...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

The AP Interview: Yellen says debt standoff risks ‘calamity’

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an Associated Press interview Saturday she expects Congress will ultimately vote to raise America's debt limit, but demands by House Republicans for spending cuts in return for backing an increase are “a very irresponsible thing to do” and risk creating a “self-imposed calamity” for the global economy.The Biden administration and Republican lawmakers have been at loggerheads over how to increase the government's legal borrowing capacity. On Thursday, the government bumped up against the $31.381 trillion debt cap, forcing the U.S. Treasury Department to take “extraordinary” accounting steps to keep the government running.Asked...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
The Independent

Nadhim Zahawi admits paying settlement to HMRC after ‘careless’ tax error

Nadhim Zahawi has admitted he paid a settlement to HM Revenue & Customs after a “careless and not deliberate” tax error related to his father’s shareholding in YouGov.The embattled Tory party chairman has been under pressure since it was reported that he paid HMRC a seven-figure sum to end a dispute, with Labour calling for him to be sacked.The former chancellor released a statement on Saturday to “address some of the confusion about my finances”, but opposition parties said important facts had been left out and demanded an independent probe.Mr Zahawi said that when he set up the YouGov polling...
The Independent

White House says Trump call to jail Supreme Court leak journalists is an ‘insult to the rule of law’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has forcefully condemned Donald Trump’s call to jail the Politico journalists who reported on the Supreme Court’s leaked decision to overturn Roe v Wade.The twice-impeached ex-president, who during his term repeatedly disparaged the press as “the enemy of the people” and suggested White House reporters who reported unflattering information about him and his administration could be tried for treason, took to his Truth Social platform on Thursday after a Supreme Court leak investigation failed to identify a person responsible for leaking a draft of the high court’s Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization...
The Independent

Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House

White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who has spent more than two years as President Joe Biden's top aide, is preparing to leave his job in the coming weeks, according to a person familiar with Klain's plans. Klain's expected departure comes not long after the White House and Democrats had a better-than-expected showing in the November elections, buoyed by a series of major legislative accomplishments, including a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a sweeping climate, health care and tax package that all Republicans rejected. His tenure as chief of staff is the longest for a Democratic president in modern...
DELAWARE STATE
The Independent

Ukraine Russia news – live: CIA director holds secret meeting with Zelensky

CIA director William Burns held a secret meeting in Kyiv last week with Volodymyr Zelensky, a US official has said.The CIA director conveyed the latest US intelligence on Russia’s intentions and acknowledged that at some point soon American assistance will be harder to come by, The Washington Post reported.In the secret top-level meeting, Mr Zelensky and his senior intelligence officials expressed Kyiv’s concerns about how long Ukraine could expect US and Western assistance to continue following Republicans’ takeover of the House of Representatives.It comes as Ukrainian forces admitted to “stepping back” from Soledar in what they described as a...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

John Bolton knocks Pompeo’s ‘character’ after ex-Trump secretary dubs him ‘scumbag loser’

Former national security adviser John Bolton has responded after his former colleague, Mike Pompeo, called him a “scumbag loser” and said that he wanted to see the former White House aide thrown in federal prison.The clash began with descriptions of Mr Bolton in Mr Pompeo’s upcoming memoir, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love, which is publishing next week. Excerpts of the writings were published on Thursday in The Guardian.In them, Mr Pompeo is unsparing in his criticism of his former colleagues with the notable exception of Donald Trump himself. In Mr Bolton’s case, the former...
The Independent

‘Actions speak louder than words’: Labour movement loses patience over Biden’s ‘lip service’

On the campaign trail, Joe Biden promised to be “the most pro-union president you’ve ever seen.” But two years into his tenure, some in the labour movement are beginning to doubt his commitment to that lofty ambition.From early in his presidency, Mr Biden demonstrated his support for the labour movement, both in word and deed. On his very first day in office, he placed a bust of labour leader Cesar Chavez behind his desk. Days later, he signed an executive order that restored collective bargaining power for federal employees. He also quickly threw his support behind the "Protecting the Right...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Justice Department finds more documents during search of Biden home

Department of Justice personnel removed six documents from President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home during a search of the premises on Friday, his attorneys said Saturday in a statement.Mr Biden’s personal attorney, Robert Bauer, said the president “offered to provide prompt access to his home to allow DOJ to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and potential classified material” in order to move the investigation of how classified documents ended up in his home and former office “forward as expeditiously as possible”.Mr Bauer said the department was granted “full access to the President’s home” and...
WILMINGTON, DE
The Independent

Voices: Trump thinks Politico journalists should be jailed. This should be a turning point

Donald Trump’s disdain for the news media is nothing new, but since leaving office he has escalated his threats to journalists. In his latest broadside against the free press, Trump called for jailing the reporter at Politico who broke the news of a leaked Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v Wade.“So, go to the reporter & ask him/her who it was. If not given the answer, put whoever in jail until the answer is given,” he posted to his social media site, Truth Social, on January 19th. “You might add the publisher and editor to the list.”This push to jail...
The Independent

Brazil's army chief fired in aftermath of capital uprising

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired Brazil's army chief Saturday amid concerns over threats to the country's democracy following the Jan. 8 uprising in the capital by far-right protesters.The official website of the Brazilian armed forces said Gen. Julio Cesar de Arruda had been removed as head of the army. He was replaced by Gen. Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva, who was head of the Southeast Military Command.In recent weeks, the military has been targeted by Lula after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed through government buildings and destroyed public property. Lula said several times in public that...
The Independent

Voices: Amid Trump’s threats, the US needs to do more to protect journalists

So, I am going to say it loud and clear: I became a journalist because I watched a film and read a book about two reporters bringing down the most powerful person in the world without firing a shot.It’s sustained me ever since: the good that journalism does, the wrongs it exposes, the corruption it highlights, the weak and vulnerable it assists.Where would our world be without the ability of journalists to question and to investigate? How strong would our democracy be if they could not go about their business?Which is why it is so alarming, possibly terrifying should he...
The Independent

Brazil’s right-wing movement persists without Bolsonaro

Brazil’s defeated former president, Jair Bolsonaro, was in Florida this month when his supporters tried — but failed — to overthrow the country’s young democracy. It was a sign that many in Latin America’s largest nation believe so fiercely in his movement that it can persist without its namesake.Although Bolsonarismo appears disoriented at the moment, the broader trend will endure. That's according to academics who study the movement and participants in the trend themselves, from the far-right radicals who stormed the capital to more ordinary Brazilian social conservatives. Many feel that leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was such...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
328K+
Post
530M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy