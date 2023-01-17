NORMAL, Ill. – Julissa Roman and the Dean of Students Office of Illinois State University hosted their first Tea at Three event of the semester on Wednesday, January 18. A unit of the Dean of Students Office, the Leadership Education and Development unit, or LEAD, works to make a comfortable and safe environment for students to grow their leadership skills. Julissa Roman, a graduate assistant of the Dean of Students office and a former student of LEAD herself, indulged in the details of her office and program she helps to shape.

