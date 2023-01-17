Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wznd.com
Dean of Students Office Introduces New Student Program
NORMAL, Ill. – Julissa Roman and the Dean of Students Office of Illinois State University hosted their first Tea at Three event of the semester on Wednesday, January 18. A unit of the Dean of Students Office, the Leadership Education and Development unit, or LEAD, works to make a comfortable and safe environment for students to grow their leadership skills. Julissa Roman, a graduate assistant of the Dean of Students office and a former student of LEAD herself, indulged in the details of her office and program she helps to shape.
wznd.com
Dr. Thomas Keyser appointed founding dean for the ISU College of Engineering
NORMAL, Ill. – Illinois State University announced on January 13th that Dr. Thomas Keyser will be named a founding dean for the ISU College of Engineering. Keyser, currently serving as the Dean of the College of Engineering, Technology and Management at Oregon Institute of Technology, was appointed to be the first head of the college by Provost Aondover Tarhule and is slated to start the new position on April 1.
Comments / 0