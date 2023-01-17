Read full article on original website
Related
NY1
New York got infrastructure money, then inflation happened
New York has spent billions of dollars on road and bridge projects in recent years. But just like everything else, inflation is taking its bite. Local governments around New York are facing higher costs to maintain roads, bridges and other key infrastructure. It's a cost that New Yorkers are ultimately...
NY1
Cea Weaver: How to solve New York's housing crisis
The housing crisis in New York has now reached epic proportions. In her State of the State address, Gov. Kathy Hochul vowed affordable housing would be a top priority as she aims to build over 800,000 new homes over the next decade. Meanwhile, Mayor Eric Adams has stated he’s looking...
NY1
New York moves to relieve electric and gas bill debt
Debts owed on past due energy and heating bills in New York will be forgiven under a plan enacted Thursday by state officials. The $672 million assistance program is considered the largest such action in state history, and will affect an estimated 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses. "Every...
NY1
New York's tax revenue continues to pour in amid economic worries
Tax revenue in New York continued apace over the last several months, with money coming into the state at a faster clip than expected, Comptroller Tom DiNapoli on Thursday said. The higher-than-expected revenue from taxes like the personal income tax and consumption and use taxes come against the backdrop of...
Comments / 0