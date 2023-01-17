Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate
The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
SB Nation
Analytics predicts winners for this weekend’s NFL playoff games
Wild games. Wild finishes. Wild storylines. Wild Card weekend lived up to the name for the NFL but the league now turns the page to the divisional round. Not only does this round have fewer puns available, but it could also struggle to match the excitement of last weekend. While...
SB Nation
4 reasons why Howie Roseman should be the NFL’s Executive of the Year (again)
The Philadelphia Eagles are once again the top seed in the NFC, with aspirations of a second Super Bowl victory in six seasons. Jalen Hurts has elevated himself to an MVP-caliber quarterback, Nick Sirianni is a Coach of the Year candidate, and they’re as dominant in the trenches on both sides of the ball as any team in the NFL.
SB Nation
How Jalen Hurts went from question mark to potential MVP
The Monday after Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season was my first day as a full-time employee here at SB Nation. And yes, I was pretty nervous. As a morning filled with meetings and orientation events wound down, it was time to start working. I figured I would ease into the day, and the season, with some low-hanging fruit:
SB Nation
Welcome to the young quarterback renaissance in the NFL playoffs
On Monday, we saw Tom Brady exit the playoffs with a whimper. The week before, the Detroit Lions squashed Aaron Rodgers’ hopes at the postseason. Matt Ryan... well, some things are best left forgotten completely. Point is, there is a quarterback revolution happening before our eyes, and it’s a...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
SB Nation
How Bills vs. Bengals led to the AFC Championship neutral site possibility
The NFL is now reaching the point where cancelling Week 17’s game between the Bills and Bengals is having a profound impact on the playoffs. There’s no question that abandoning the game and narrowing the focus on Damar Hamlin’s health was the correct move — even if the NFL didn’t want to do it, but had their hand forced by the bravery of the Bills and Bengals who refused to play considering the circumstances.
SB Nation
How Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs answered their biggest offseason question
With the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs upon us, one thing seems clear. The paradigm shift in the NFL is complete. Seven of the eight head coaches left standing have offensive backgrounds. Beyond that, look at the quarterbacks involved. While all eight remaining quarterbacks can operate from the pocket, their ability to create off-structure, whether through their feet, their legs, or a combination of both, stands out. In addition, using the quarterback as a run threat is a big part of this season, as three of the quarterbacks left standing – Daniel Jones, Jalen Hurts, and Josh Allen – all had more than 120 rushing attempts this season.
SB Nation
Cowboys-49ers is the ultimate NFL playoff chess match between Kyle Shanahan and Dan Quinn
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will always be intertwined. Yes, they are the main architects in one of the biggest collapses in NFL history (look away, Falcons fans). Quinn was the head coach and Shanahan was the playcaller that brought then Falcons QB Matt Ryan to MVP levels. Then 28-3 happened, Shanahan took his offense to San Francisco, and Quinn was ultimately fired before taking a coordinator job with the Dallas Cowboys.
