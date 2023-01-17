With the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs upon us, one thing seems clear. The paradigm shift in the NFL is complete. Seven of the eight head coaches left standing have offensive backgrounds. Beyond that, look at the quarterbacks involved. While all eight remaining quarterbacks can operate from the pocket, their ability to create off-structure, whether through their feet, their legs, or a combination of both, stands out. In addition, using the quarterback as a run threat is a big part of this season, as three of the quarterbacks left standing – Daniel Jones, Jalen Hurts, and Josh Allen – all had more than 120 rushing attempts this season.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO