ARLINGTON – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team fell to the UT Arlington Mavericks 85-73 on Thursday at the College Park Center. Senior Justin Johnson led the Vaqueros (10-9, 1-5 WAC) with 30 points, five rebounds and three assists. This was Johnson's second-straight 30-point game and fourth of the season. Sophomore Will Johnston scored 14 points with three assists. Sophomore Sherman Brashear scored 12 points on a career-high tying four 3-pointers. Graduate student Dima Zdor scored eight points with seven rebounds and two blocks. Junior C.J. Jackson scored five points. Junior Daylen Williams finished with six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO