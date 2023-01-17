Read full article on original website
Women's Tennis Ready to Open Spring Season Against Baylor and Houston
WACO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) women's tennis team wanted to be challenged with matches against marquee opponents in the 2023 spring season. Head coach West Nott felt they earned that right after a strong run in 2022, so he delivered. The Vaqueros will open their 2023 campaign with two matches at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, facing the (RV) Baylor Bears on Saturday at 6 p.m. and the Houston Cougars at 12 p.m. on Sunday.
Men's Tennis Set For Doubleheader With UT Tyler and SMU
DALLAS – For the second straight Saturday, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men's tennis team will be playing a doubleheader to wrap up a whirlwind first week of the season featuring six matches in seven days. The Vaqueros (2-2) are set to face off with the...
Men's Basketball Visits Sam Houston Saturday
HUNTSVILLE – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team (10-9, 1-5 WAC) visits the Sam Houston Bearkats (14-5, 4-3 WAC) on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Johnson Coliseum. Complete game notes can be found below:. Notes:. 1) If you are having problems viewing this...
Women's Basketball Falls to UT Arlington at Bert Ogden Arena
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – In the first-ever standalone women's basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros fell to the UT Arlington Mavericks 71-65 on Thursday. Sophomore Iyana Dorsey led the Vaqueros (7-10, 1-5 WAC) with 24 points and three assists. Sophomore...
Men's Basketball Falls at UT Arlington
ARLINGTON – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team fell to the UT Arlington Mavericks 85-73 on Thursday at the College Park Center. Senior Justin Johnson led the Vaqueros (10-9, 1-5 WAC) with 30 points, five rebounds and three assists. This was Johnson's second-straight 30-point game and fourth of the season. Sophomore Will Johnston scored 14 points with three assists. Sophomore Sherman Brashear scored 12 points on a career-high tying four 3-pointers. Graduate student Dima Zdor scored eight points with seven rebounds and two blocks. Junior C.J. Jackson scored five points. Junior Daylen Williams finished with six rebounds, five assists and two steals.
