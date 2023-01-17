Read full article on original website
indianacapitalchronicle.com
Bill regulates school-based health clinics
Few schools in Indiana have health clinics to serve the needs of their students on campus, but Sen. Andy Zay said the corporations don’t have any operating guidelines or requirements for parental involvement – something his proposed legislation would remedy. Just 48 of the state’s estimated 1,770 schools...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
All Indiana students would qualify for voucher-like funds under education proposal
School choice in Indiana could be remade if proposed legislation gains traction. Senate Bill 305 would provide more funding with less eligibility restrictions than allowed under the popular private school voucher program. It’s unclear the total cost of the program or potentially how many families would consider it. Republicans, who...
Indiana lawmakers debate plan to “reinvent” high school
Indiana lawmakers provided some answers Wednesday about a draft plan supporters say would help more students find career pathways, although concerns remain about how flexible the career-preparation proposal would be for students and the negative impact it might have on schools’ current programs. The voucher-like plan, outlined in House Bill 1002, is the result of a recent Republican push that lawmakers say would “reinvent” high school by providing more job training to...
A letter to the Indiana General Assembly Re: Cannabis
The 2023 session of Indiana’s General Assembly has commenced, and I am certain you’re thinking about the biennial budget that features K-12 & higher education funding along with how you can make Indiana a healthier state. As you know, another issue that has gained prominence and support in the minds of many Hoosiers is the […] The post A letter to the Indiana General Assembly Re: Cannabis appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WNDU
Sacred Places Indiana receives $10 million grant from Lilly Endowment
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sacred Places Indiana has received a grant from Lilly Endowment. The $10 million in grant money will help expand the Indiana landmarks program, which helps congregations across the state maintain their historic architectural standings. “After seven years of operating Sacred Places Indiana, Indiana Landmarks is...
Groups eye income tax removal with enthusiasm, apprehension
Indiana Senate Republicans want to see if the state can ditch its individual income tax, and one influential economic policy group thinks the change couldn’t come sooner. For another, it’s a matter of how the state replaces the revenue source. Individual income tax revenue was nearly 39% of Indiana’s total revenue haul in 2022, according […] The post Groups eye income tax removal with enthusiasm, apprehension appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana lawmaker wants to exempt military pay from state taxes
(The Center Square) – An Indiana lawmaker wants to make the state friendlier for active duty military members. State Rep. Randy Frye, R-Greensburg, said in a statement he has filed a bill that would gradually exempt members of the armed services from paying the state income tax on their military pay. As it stands now, active duty military based in Indiana can receive up to a $5,000 exemption on the...
WTHI
Indiana 988 seeing "steady call volume" since its launch in July
INDIANA (WTHI) - An important resource for people across the Wabash Valley is seeing an increase in use. In 2020 the Suicide Hotline was changed to three simple numbers 988. Now, the crisis line helps anyone struggling with mental health, substance abuse and thoughts of suicide. Numbers from the substance...
wrtv.com
Lawmakers start the process to change a portion of the Indiana constitution
INDIANAPOLIS — A change to the Indiana constitution could be up to you. Republicans in the statehouse want to allow judges to deny a defendant's bail if they are considered a risk to the public. Much debate surrounded the resolution that would make that change the Indiana constitution during...
WISH-TV
Addressing the nursing shortage in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nurses are in high demand in Indiana. There’s too many patients, and not enough nurses. Chief Nursing Officer from Ascension St. Vincent, Cindy Adams, and Dean of the Marian University Leighton School of Nursing, Dorothy Gomez, joined DayBreak to talk about the shortage and encourage people to come explore nursing opportunities.
Billions available to help Indiana homeowners and renters
Are you a homeownerwhose primary residence is in Indiana? Did you experience a hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic? If so, now is the time to apply for assistance through the Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund. You may be eligible if you struggled to pay your mortgage, property taxes, and other home-related expenses during the crisis.
WISH-TV
IU professor: Housing market in ‘full-blown crisis’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families with young kids, seniors, and people living with disabilities are all more likely to lose their homes due to the current affordable housing crisis, according to one Indiana University professor. Fran Quigley is a clinical professor of law and the director of the health and...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Lack of data, info leaves Indiana doctors unprepared for more tick diseases
Ticks are on the move. Warmer temperatures could create more places where they can thrive in Indiana and give them more time to feed. All of this could lead to more tick-borne illnesses in the future. But without good data and communication — many of these diseases could go unnoticed....
Indiana librarian receives national ‘I Love My Librarian’ award
NEW YORK (AP) — Some are fighting local efforts to censor books, while others are focused on cultural programs, education about Ukraine or helping people buy groceries: These are this year’s winners of the I Love My Librarian Award. Based everywhere from New York City to Carencro, Louisiana, the winners share a common desire to […]
wbiw.com
Different license plates available to support veterans
BEDFORD – The Bureau of Motor Vehicles offers a number of distinctive license plates for military personnel, Hoosier veterans, and for civilians to show their support for the armed forces, and Veterans Affairs Officer Brad Bough shared that information with the commissioners Tuesday morning. “100 percent of the sales...
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
Proposed Senate Bill 67 Would Change Age of Consent in State of Indiana
Indiana Senate Bill 67 proposes changes to the Hoosier State's laws regarding the age of consent. While the age of consent varies from state to state, the age of consent is the minimum age for a person to legally consent to sexual activity. The age of consent ranges between 16 - 18 years of age in most states.
wdrb.com
Third party hired to investigate carbon monoxide issues in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- CenterPoint Energy has hired a third party to investigate carbon monoxide issues in southern Indiana over Christmas. State Rep. Rita Fleming confirmed that the utility company had hired Minnesota-based Standby Systems. CenterPoint did not answer specific questions from WDRB News about the ongoing investigation into possible...
Mama Patiently Waits For Home After Her Nine Puppies Get Adopted from Indiana Shelter [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hey there, my name is Phoebe! I’m a 4-year-old lab mix waiting for a home at the VHS. I arrived here with my 9 newborn babies. Yes, you read that right…NINE puppies. I’m a shining example of why it’s so important to spay and neuter your pets! While all of my babies have been adopted, I’m still waiting. As you can see by all my wiggles, scoots, and rolls, I’m a very happy-go-lucky girl that loves people. I’d be an amazing family dog and can’t wait to meet yours! My adoption fee is $150, which includes my spay, microchip, and vaccinations. Come and meet me at the VHS!
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
