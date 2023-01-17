Read full article on original website
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Three active-duty Marines arrested for participating in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot
Three active-duty Marines who work in intelligence -- one of whom allegedly espoused support for a second civil war -- were arrested this week for breaching the US Capitol building with a mob of Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.
