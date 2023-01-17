Estate planning tips to help ensure your will and assets are found

You’ve spent considerable time and money on estate planning documents to ease the strain on your loved ones and to ensure your wishes are carried out after departing, but those efforts will be in vain if your documents and assets cannot be found.

This article offers a few tips to help ensure your will and assets can be found after your death. Keep in mind there are risks associated with sharing information about your will and assets, so carefully consider ways to help your loved ones after you pass without exposing yourself to risks.