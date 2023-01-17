Read full article on original website
Pet of the Week “Russ” from the Klamath Animal Shelter! Russ is looking for a Home…
This week’s pet is a dog named “Russ”. Russ is a 5 year old male Siberian Husky. He is black and white, has one brown eye and one partial brown partial blue eye. He weighs about 65 pounds. Russ has been around children as young as 9...
Introducing TYM Tractors – The New Line-up from Keno Tractors, Highway 66!
Keno Tractors is a proud TYM Tractor dealership in Keno, OR. Are you looking for a TYM tractor for sale? Trust our team to help you find the perfect tractor for your projects!. TYM Tractors are known for their functionality, engineering, and design. Whether you own a large farm that needs major work or small project property, we have the perfect TYM Tractor waiting for you.
Ask10: What is being built on Hwy 99 and Garfield in Medford?
MEDFORD, Ore. — News10 viewer Ann Tew wrote in asking, "What are the 2 buildings being put up across from Rogue Credit Union on Hwy 99 and Garfield in Medford?" According to the City of Medford's Communications Manager, Kristina Wilson, there are a few new developments in that area.
PLANNING COMMISSION TO DISCUSS PROPOSED COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE UPDATES – SHORT TERM RENTALS
January 19, 2023 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR The City of Klamath Falls Planning Division is proposing new rules and standards that would allow short-term rentals, also known as vacation rentals, within City limits. Short-term rentals are typically defined as dwelling units or bedrooms therein that are available for rent to any person or group of people for a period of less than 30 consecutive days.
New Jackson County landowner adds forest to its trust for natural habitats
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. & SAN FRANCISCO, Cal. -- California-based Pacific Forest Trust says today it has bought more than 1,000 acres in Southern Oregon as part of its preservation efforts. Pacific Forest Trust (PFT) says it has acquired 1,120 acres of privately owned forest along the Siskiyou Crest near Mount...
Britt Festival announces more performers for its 2023 lineup
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Britt Festival is advancing its 2023 musical performances lineup. Today the annual music festival announced that the Good Vibes Summer Tour 2023 with California reggae band Rebelution will perform on the Britt stage August 27. The Britt Music & Arts Festival (Britt) says that show also includes Britt favorite, Iration, plus The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle.
Oregon Paper Closing After More Than Century of Publishing
MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — One of Oregon’s oldest operating newspapers shut down on Friday, January 13. The Mail Tribune publisher and CEO Steven Saslow on Wednesday of last week announced the newspaper’s abrupt closure on its website, saying unused paid subscriptions would be refunded. “It is with...
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/19/22 – Employment Numbers Looking Good in Klamath County Say The Commissioners
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
Medford teen continues her fight two years after being hit by a car
MEDFORD, Ore. — Two years after a Medford teen was hit by a car in Central Point, the now 18-year-old continues to take steps in her long-term recovery. On January 9th, 2021, the Patnesky family's lives turned upside down when Hailee Patnesky was hit by a car near the corner of Gibbon Road and Azalea Drive while walking home from the market with her sister and friend.
Update: Wimer Street reopens after crash
ASHLAND, Ore. — UPDATE, JAN 18 4:30 PM:. Ashland Police Department says the crash has been cleared and Wimer Street is open again. Road conditions remain poor. Drivers are still advised to use caution if having to travel through the area. ORIGINAL POST:. Ashland Police Department says first responders...
Ashland Police: suspect siphoned gas from gas station and caused a fire
ASHLAND, Ore. - Ashland police are looking for the person that they is responsible for starting a fire after stealing fuel from a commercial gas station. It happened on Saturday at 2:40 am. officers from the Ashland Police Department and members of Ashland Fire & Rescue responded to 60 Shamrock Lane for a report of a fire.
Trial date set in April Ehrlich's lawsuit against City of Medford
A trial date has been set for an Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter’s case against the City of Medford. April Ehrlich was a reporter for Jefferson Public Radio in 2020, when she was prevented from covering a sweep of a homeless camp in a public park by Medford Police. She was arrested and charged, but all charges were dropped or dismissed ahead of her trial in 2022.
Animal abuse case arraignment for Rogue River couple has 17 criminal counts each
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Jackson County couple has 17 counts of criminal charges to address in court for an animal neglect case. 71-year-old Michael Lee Hamilton and 62-year-old Debbie Lee Hamilton had arraignments today in Jackson County Circuit Court. Police say they found dead and neglected animals at the Hamilton's...
