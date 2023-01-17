Community encouraged to participate in 5k run, information forums to raise awareness of human trafficking

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
She May Have Been Murdered For Rejecting A DateStill UnsolvedFayetteville, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From FayettevilleTed RiversFayetteville, NC
Related
Up and Coming Weekly
Historians to lead forums seeking feedback on Civil War history center
Nationally known historians who are helping plan exhibits for the proposed N.C. History Center on the Civil War, Emancipation & Reconstruction will return to Fayetteville next week to lead public forums to gain feedback on what content should be included. Gerard Eisterhold, whose firm was contracted to design the exhibits,...
Man approved for parole in 1990 Sampson murder
A man convicted in a 1990 Sampson County murder has been approved for parole after serving more than 30 years of a life sentence. He is schedu
'An amazing ride': Retiring Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins reflects on her service
In less than two weeks, a big transition is coming to Fayetteville's police department as Chief Gina Hawkins is set to retire.
WRAL
No timeline for public water at two Cumberland County schools
Ron Ross often picks up his grandson Anthony from Alderman Road Elementary where students have been avoiding water fountains for years. "I'm scared," Ross' grandson Anthony Tatro said about the school's water. "It has chemicals and we cannot drink it." The fifth grader, along with more than 600 classmates, have...
Student accused of threats against Cape Fear High School denied space at juvenile detention center
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County School leaders are in a tricky spot after a 16-year-old special education student was caught with a hit-list and manifesto. Last week, a student who attends EE Smith High School made threats against Cape Fear High School students and administrators. Administrators at Cape Fear...
WRAL
Cumberland County schools still using bottled water
Students at Gray's Creek Elementary and Alderman Road Elementary schools in Cumberland County have been drinking bottled water for three years due to safety concerns after thousands of wells in the area were tainted with "forever chemicals" from a Chemours plant. Students at Gray's Creek Elementary and Alderman Road Elementary...
Concerns rise over growing homeless encampment next to I-40 in Raleigh
A makeshift homeless shelter in Raleigh is raising concerns for business owners in the area.
Cumberland County Board of Commissioners concerned about how federal funding is being used to invest in affordable housing
The commissioners approved a preliminary plan Tuesday to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to invest in affordable housing, despite concerns from some on the board about how the county has approached the issue in the past.
hokenews.com
Sheriff: “People are dying,” community fights violence
[Photo: Participants at the meeting gathered to address the rise in shootings and other violence in Raeford and Hoke County. (Catharin Shepard photo)]. By Catharin Shepard • Editor • A community meeting held last Thursday night gave citizens a chance to voice their concerns and their ideas for how to make Hoke County a safer place.
Bladenboro resident wanted following Social Services visit
BLADENBORO — Harley Victoria Locklear, 24 of Bladenboro was arrested on Wednesday. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office w
borderbelt.org
65 years after Battle of Hayes Pond: Lumbees recall fight that pushed out Ku Klux Klan
Jack Lowery huddled with a few other students in the president’s office at what was then Pembroke State College on a Saturday morning in 1958, concocting a plan to keep the Ku Klux Klan out of Robeson County. The goal was to burn the field in Maxton where the...
Thousands of NC students can’t pay for school lunch
In North Carolina, the Department of Public Instruction last reported there was $1.3 million in student meal debt.
5 On Your Side digs into squatters rights after neighbors' complaint
WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. — People in a Wake County neighborhood tell 5 On Your Side squatters have taken over a foreclosed home on their street, damaging the property and making neighbors uneasy. After a viewer tipped WRAL News off to what was happening, the 5 On Your Side team...
bladenonline.com
Help Wanted for a Part-time (24 hrs.) Site Manager in the Bladen County
**RD/LIHTC apartment complex hiring for a part-time (24 hrs.) site manager in the Bladen County area. Must be organized, have basic math skills, be able to operate office equipment to include fax, computer, scanner, copier and adding machine. Experience a plus but not required. Must be able to pass credit and background screening along with a drug test. Must have a Driver’s License and reliable transportation. Please email resume to regionalpropertymanager2012@gmail.com.
McDonald’s employee shot in North Carolina; co-workers helped victim to safety in cooler after shooting
On Friday shortly after 7:45 p.m., police responded to a McDonald's on 9698 Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh, near Durant Road.
Bladen County Schools are prioritizing upgrades
TAR HEEL — The Tar Heel School project is ongoing but the new school will be a peek of what the future of Bladen County schools could lo
Texas couple pleads guilty to running $15 million COVID-19 loan scheme in NC, across US
The couple also was accused of paying middlemen fees to recruit more people to submit phony loan applications.
Laurinburg teen is 6th person charged in ‘pre-planned’ Robeson County killing, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg teenager is the sixth person charged in the December “pre-planned” killing of a Robeson County man during an attempted robbery, authorities said. The 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday and charged with accessory after the fact to murder in the death of Darrell D. Locklear, 50, of Maxton, the Robeson […]
Drug dealer nabbed by K-9 unit at North Carolina traffic stop, deputies say
The incident began just before 2 p.m. Thursday when deputies stopped a black Dodge Charger near the intersection of Carson and Sante Fe drives in Fayetteville.
North Carolina Auditor, Democrat Beth Wood, charged with hit-and-run
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood (D) is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.
Comments / 0