2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV
With our recent trip to South Carolina to test drive of the updated BMW X7 still fresh in mind, we found it rather serendipitous that a Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class would land in our driveway. With keys to a GLS 450 in hand, we were eager to see how the Merc SUV would stack up. Comparing the two German powerhouses is not as straightforward as you'd think; both are big, three-row SUVs with six-figure price tags, acres of leather, and plenty of tech. However, the Mercedes starts on the back foot as BMW has just refreshed the X7 for 2023. Mercedes is sure to respond, but keep that in mind as we take you through our time with the GLS.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class arrives with more standard features
Mercedes-Benz is in the process of implementing mid-cycle updates to its compact range, and the latest to receive an update is the CLA-Class. The updated CLA-Class is due at dealerships later in 2023 as a 2024 model, in regular CLA-Class guise and spicy CLA 35 and CLA 45 S AMG guises.
Carscoops
See And Hear The 2024 Mazda CX-90 In New Video
Perhaps best-known for the MX-5, Mazda is eager to convince the world that, despite being a three-row SUV, its upcoming North American (wide-body) specification CX-90 will get a sports car-like drivetrain layout and performance. Powered by an inline-six-cylinder engine at the front that is its most powerful gas unit to date, the company points to all of the work it did to ensure that the SUV could handle well.
msn.com
Mercedes-Benz EQG Spy Photos Reveal Electric Off-Roader's Interior
It looks like the standard G-Class on the inside, with some notable exceptions. This isn't the first time we've seen a Mercedes-Benz EQG prototype in public with its electrifying blue/black camouflage. However, this is our first look at the interior of the chunky off-roading EV. And to no real surprise, it looks much like a combustion-powered G-Class on the inside. But there are some notable differences.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
Carscoops
A Trio Of Exceptionally Cool Mid-Century Chrysler Ghia Show Cars Up For Sale
Automotive enthusiasts are often obsessed to the point of distraction by high performance and racing pedigree, and that allows unbelievably lovely classics like this trio of Chrysler Ghia show cars to go underappreciated. Set to roll across the auction block later this month, they may now get some of the attention they richly deserve.
insideevs.com
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
Top Speed
2023 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Performance, Price, And Photos
As the flagship of the Mercedes-Benz lineup, the S-Class has always had a lot riding on its shoulders. It is the incubator of new technology and design language for the brand, which eventually trickles down throughout the lineup. The outgoing model had been on sale for seven years, so when the seventh generation S-Class was launched in 2021 it was a radical departure from its predecessor.
insideevs.com
Facelifted Tesla Model 3 Spotted Testing On The Road Under Camouflage
This year will mark the sixth anniversary of the Tesla Model 3, which – in the automotive world – usually means it’s time for a refresh. And if you’re following the American EV manufacturer, you know that its smallest model is bound to be upgraded in one way or another, courtesy of the so-called Project Highland.
New Hybrid Corvette Could Be Kryptonite for Tesla
GM revs up a hybrid version of its beloved sports car on the 70th anniversary of the Corvette's debut.
Carscoops
One Man Is Building A Model 3-Based Cyber Roadster Inspired By Future Tesla Products
Tesla says that the Cybertruck will go into production this year and others have speculated that the Roadster will do the same. One man in California has used both cars as inspiration for a custom creation he’s calling the Cyber Roadster and it’ll probably be done before either of its muses.
Carscoops
Lamborghini’s Redesigned Museum Hints At “Unexpected Activities” For 60th Anniversary
In the wake of its 60th-anniversary celebrations in 2023, Lamborghini re-opened its remodeled museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese featuring new exhibits, including a unique compilation of few-offs. This year will also have a few surprises for Lamborghini fans, as the CEO hinted at “unexpected activities”. Starting with the...
Carscoops
Ford Offers Bronco Buyers Cash To Buy Something Else
The Ford Bronco is a big sales success for the company. In fact, it’s so popular that the blue-oval brand still struggles to meet the demand. Now, reports say it’s offering buyers $2,500 to pick something other than the Bronco they’ve ordered. Ford dealers nationwide reportedly received...
Bentley Hit All-Time Sales Record In 2022 Because of Bentayga SUV
Spurred by immense demand for the Bentayga SUV, Bentley sold a record 15,174 vehicles in 2022 The post Bentley Hit All-Time Sales Record In 2022 Because of Bentayga SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Tesla To Offer Cybertruck Owners A DIY Solution To Remove Scratches
Regardless of when it finally arrives, the Cybertruck is closer to production today than it’s ever been. That’s not saying much for the often-delayed pickup but with that day looming large in the future, we’re learning more about little details surrounding its unique body. The polarizing pickup...
ktalnews.com
2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale arrives with plug-in hybrid power, $44,590 price tag
Alfa Romeo’s limited U.S. lineup gains a new entry for 2024 in the form of the stylish Tonale compact crossover. Revealed in early 2022, the 2024 Tonale is now available for pre-order and has been priced from $44,590, including a $1,595 destination charge. That starting price is for the...
Carscoops
This Is Our Best Look Yet At The Lamborghini Aventador’s Successor
The successor to the iconic Lamborghini Aventador is edging ever closer to becoming a reality and a new spy video shows the supercar in more detail than ever before. In recent months, a growing number of spy images and videos have revealed that the new halo model from the Italian brand will adopt a new design dramatically different from its predecessor yet still remaining easily identifiable as a Lamborghini.
Carscoops
You Can See Kindred’s Chevy Camaro LT And Electric 3100 Truck Restomods In The Flesh
Two glorious restomods produced by Kindred Motorworks in the Bay Area are heading to Barrett-Jackson’s auction in Scottsdale, Arizona running from January 21 to January 29. But before you get too excited, the vehicles won’t be available to purchase and will simply be put on display. The first...
Carscoops
Jury Awards 2013 Ford Fiesta Owner $58K For Faulty Transmission
Ford had high hopes for their dual-clutch PowerShift transmission, but it turned out to be an unmitigated disaster that resulted in recalls, angry customers, and numerous lawsuits. The fallout continues as the Detroit Free Press and Law360 report a jury awarded Rodolfo Mejia $58,015.36 for his experience with a trouble...
Carscoops
Watch The Volkswagen ID.7’s Smart Air Vents In Action
Volkswagen is on the hunt for Tesla Model 3 buyers with its new ID.7 sedan and since the car looks about as exciting as the small print on a loan application you might be filling out to buy it, VW’s engineers have come up with an interesting tech to tempt us into showrooms: smart air vents.
