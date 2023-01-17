ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—The latest NET Rankings have Louisville down at No. 342 out of 363 Division-I teams. That puts the Cards sandwiched between South Carolina State, a 2-16 team from the MEAC, and Presbyterian, a 3-15 squad from the Big South. —The U of L women’s basketball team is back in action...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville-Pitt preview: Cards still searching for first ACC win

Louisville Cardinals (2-16, 0-7) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (12-6, 5-2) Location: KFC Yum Center: Louisville, Ky. Announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play) and Dan Bonner (analyst) Last Meeting: Pitt won 65-53 on Jan. 15, 2022 in Pittsburgh. Series History:. Probable Starting Lineups:. Louisville. G El Ellis (6-3, 180, Sr.) G/F Mike James (6-5,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Pitt rolls to first ever Yum Center win, 75-54

For the (approximately) 7,000th game in a row, Louisville started well enough, held in there for a bit, let their opponent go on a massive run, and then never really got back in the game. The result was a 75-54 loss to visiting Pittsburgh, dropping the Cardinals to 2-17 overall and 0-8 in the ACC.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Legacy recruit gets a chance to meet the new Louisville staff

Lexington Bryan Station High School junior athlete J.T. Haskins has made plenty of visits to the University of Louisville. Haskins' father, J.T. Haskins Sr., played for the Cardinals and the younger Haskins has been a target for the U of L staff for several years. But the trip he made last Saturday with his father was a little different than the previous ones.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Transfer Portal: Louisville has 12 new additions from the portal

University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has been working the transfer portal in his first month and a half on the job. Brohm, who took over for Scott Satterfield on Dec. 8 as the head coach at U of L, signed 12 high school prospects recently during the early signing period and has landed quite an impressive haul of transfer players.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Yo-Yo Ma to play inside Mammoth Cave with Louisville Orchestra

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Orchestra is embarking on a big adventure. It was announced on Wednesday that the orchestra will be going on a "two-year musical journey across Kentucky," and that journey will include a once-in-a-lifetime performance. According to the orchestra, the journey will feature several Kentucky natives...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted

This week — like last week and the week before that — some of the 2.394 renters in Louisville who have applied for emergency rental assistance will go to eviction court and get evicted after the city recently received $38 million of emergency rental assistance. More will be evicted without the opportunity to apply for […] The post Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man hit by car near UofL hospital in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in downtown Louisville. According to Louisville Metro police, a man was hit just before 10 a.m. on Thursday in the area of S. Preston and E. Chestnut streets, right next to UofL Hospital. Police said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/17

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll be watching for rain to return Wednesday that could end as t-storms just before sunrise Thursday. Low-end risk for some hail and damaging winds with that last minute risk. After the rain ends early Thursday, the rest of the day looks quite windy with...
LOUISVILLE, KY

