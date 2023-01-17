Read full article on original website
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersProspect, KY
Card Chronicle
Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—The latest NET Rankings have Louisville down at No. 342 out of 363 Division-I teams. That puts the Cards sandwiched between South Carolina State, a 2-16 team from the MEAC, and Presbyterian, a 3-15 squad from the Big South. —The U of L women’s basketball team is back in action...
Card Chronicle
Louisville-Pitt preview: Cards still searching for first ACC win
Louisville Cardinals (2-16, 0-7) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (12-6, 5-2) Location: KFC Yum Center: Louisville, Ky. Announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play) and Dan Bonner (analyst) Last Meeting: Pitt won 65-53 on Jan. 15, 2022 in Pittsburgh. Series History:. Probable Starting Lineups:. Louisville. G El Ellis (6-3, 180, Sr.) G/F Mike James (6-5,...
Louisville HC Kenny Payne Says Pitt Player Trash Talked Him In Game
When you're 2-17 on the season, no one is immune to trash talk. Not even the head coach.
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 75-54 Loss vs. Pitt
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, forward Jae'Lyn Withers and forward J.J. Traynor said after their loss vs. the Panthers:
Louisville Football's Biggest Remaining Transfer Portal Needs
These are the four positions that the Cardinals need to add through the transfer portal in advance of the 2023 season.
zagsblog.com
El Ellis on smack talking at Louisville: ‘It ain’t really much you can say when you’re 2-16’
In the midst of a season in which his team is now 2-17 and 0-8 in the ACC, first-year Louisville coach Kenny Payne has encouraged his players to have more swagger. Senior guard El Ellis said it’s hard to talk smack when you’re losing virtually every game. “It...
Card Chronicle
Pitt rolls to first ever Yum Center win, 75-54
For the (approximately) 7,000th game in a row, Louisville started well enough, held in there for a bit, let their opponent go on a massive run, and then never really got back in the game. The result was a 75-54 loss to visiting Pittsburgh, dropping the Cardinals to 2-17 overall and 0-8 in the ACC.
Watch: Head Coach Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Preview Pitt
The Cardinals will attempt to rebound from their blowout loss to North Carolina when they host the Panthers.
Legacy recruit gets a chance to meet the new Louisville staff
Lexington Bryan Station High School junior athlete J.T. Haskins has made plenty of visits to the University of Louisville. Haskins' father, J.T. Haskins Sr., played for the Cardinals and the younger Haskins has been a target for the U of L staff for several years. But the trip he made last Saturday with his father was a little different than the previous ones.
Transfer Portal: Louisville has 12 new additions from the portal
University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has been working the transfer portal in his first month and a half on the job. Brohm, who took over for Scott Satterfield on Dec. 8 as the head coach at U of L, signed 12 high school prospects recently during the early signing period and has landed quite an impressive haul of transfer players.
2 high school friends claim $1M Mega Millions ticket in Louisville
When he checked the ticket Saturday and saw the first five numbers matched he wasn't sure what he had won.
wdrb.com
Kentucky's largest accounting, advisory firm relocating downtown Louisville office to PNC Tower
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest accounting and advisory firm plans to relocate its main Louisville office to the PNC Tower downtown. Currently located in the Meidinger Tower on South 4th Street, MCM CPAs and Advisors LLP will move into the PNC Tower on South 5th Street in May, according to a news release from the company.
WLKY.com
Yo-Yo Ma to play inside Mammoth Cave with Louisville Orchestra
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Orchestra is embarking on a big adventure. It was announced on Wednesday that the orchestra will be going on a "two-year musical journey across Kentucky," and that journey will include a once-in-a-lifetime performance. According to the orchestra, the journey will feature several Kentucky natives...
Ethan Hawke sightings in Derby City
The four-time Oscar nominee has a thing for breakfast in LOU.
Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted
This week — like last week and the week before that — some of the 2.394 renters in Louisville who have applied for emergency rental assistance will go to eviction court and get evicted after the city recently received $38 million of emergency rental assistance. More will be evicted without the opportunity to apply for […] The post Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
WLKY.com
Man hit by car near UofL hospital in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in downtown Louisville. According to Louisville Metro police, a man was hit just before 10 a.m. on Thursday in the area of S. Preston and E. Chestnut streets, right next to UofL Hospital. Police said...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/17
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll be watching for rain to return Wednesday that could end as t-storms just before sunrise Thursday. Low-end risk for some hail and damaging winds with that last minute risk. After the rain ends early Thursday, the rest of the day looks quite windy with...
WLKY.com
West Louisville families choosing to keep students close to home under new student assignment plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first application period is underway for the newly adopted student assignment plan at Jefferson County Public Schools and parents are choosing schools closer to home. The plan was passed last June and established a "choice zone" in and near west Louisville to give families options...
Wave 3
WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee to be presented with Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News anchor and Louisville native Dawne Gee is one of two recipients who will be presented with the Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award Sunday afternoon. The award recognizes citizens that have dedicated their lives to promoting justice, peace, freedom, non-violence, and civic activism. The...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
