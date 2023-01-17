ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

University of Alabama Basketball Player Shoots Woman Over Being Rejected

By Tyree J. @imtylamont
K97.5
K97.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Hxxr_0kHzK12F00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OakDz_0kHzK12F00

Source: Jonathan Bachman / Getty


J amea Jonae Harris was gunned down in Tuscaloosa, AL on January 15, 2023. University of Alabama forward, Darius Miles along with suspect Michael Davis is being charged with capital murder.

It is rumored that the reason Darius and Michael opened fire on the vehicle was because Darius was rejected by Jamea Harris after trying to talk to her. After getting rejected and advancing further, a suspect pulled out a firearm and fired at the vehicle Harris was in. Harris’s boyfriend returned fire which hit one of the suspects. It is reported that Darius allegedly provided the gun to the shooter.

Jamea Harris was found dead on the scene from gunfire when officers arrived. Soon after, Darius Miles and Michael Lynn Davis were arrested in connection to the shooting. “Took my baby life because she wouldn’t talk to him!!!!”, her mother wrote in a post about the story. She stated, “she was just trying to enjoy her weekend with her cousin that attends the University of Alabama and her boyfriend.”

Jamea Harris was a 23-year-old mother from Birmingham, AL.

“The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community”, Alabama stated. Shortly after the news, the University announced that Darius was no longer apart of the team. He was previously out for an injury.

Details on the case are still unfolding.

READ MORE

Could Weed Become Legal in Indiana Soon???

Kanye West Quietly Marries another White Woman, Her Name Is Bianca Censori

Comments / 17

david anthony
3d ago

If this is true, he deserves everything coming his way. What a sad story. RIP - condolences to the family and friends of this young lady. 🕊️

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Sobbing University of Alabama basketball star mouths ‘I love you’ as he is charged with shooting murder of woman

A basketball player at the University of Alabama sobbed as he was marched off campus by police after he was accused of shooting and killing a 23-year-old woman.Darius Miles, 21, mouthed “I love you” to someone as he was led into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Sunday night after his arrest, according to AL.com.Mr Miles has been charged with murder. It had just been announced a day before that Mr Miles would sit out the rest of the college basketball season due to an ankle injury. After his arrest, he was no longer on the team.“The University of Alabama’s utmost...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Independent

Woman killed because she refused to flirt with University of Alabama basketball star, victim’s mother claims

A woman was allegedly killed because she refused to flirt with a University of Alabama basketball star, the victim’s mother has claimed. Darius Miles, 21, has been removed from the team and charged with murder following the death of Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old mother. Michael Lynn Davis, 20, has also been charged with murder after the shooting that took place close to the university campus early on Sunday, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Mr Miles was the only individual involved in the shooting with connections to the University of Alabama, the authorities noted. The athletics department...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows

Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, PA
msn.com

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny has eyes set on one college school

Bronny James may not be at the top of his college recruitment class, but there’s no denying that this young man has emerged as one of the most talked about prospects entering the 2023-24 NCAA basketball season. The fact that he’s the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James obviously has a lot to do with all the hype surrounding the 18-year-old, and this is also one of the reasons why schools from around the nation have reportedly been keeping their eye on Bronny.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Gunshots Go Off At Oklahoma H.S. Basketball Game, Horrifying Video

Multiple gunshots rang out at the end of a high school basketball game in Oklahoma on Tuesday ... sending fans scrambling for their lives -- and the horrifying incident was all captured on video. It happened at Del City H.S. after the school's boy's basketball team beat Millwood High, 62-58.
DEL CITY, OK
The Spun

Sports World Calling For Major Head Coach's Firing

Just last year, Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann signed a contract extension, inking him with the school through the 2027-28 season. But less than a year later, fans are already calling for his firing. Wednesday night, Ohio State lost its fifth game in a row, falling to Nebraska on the ...
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB

The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
COLUMBIA, MO
K97.5

K97.5

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy