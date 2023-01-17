Ms. Candice Lynn Harvey, 32, of Barbourville, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of Cathie Cadle Partin and the late John Harvey born on May 16, 1990 in Pineville. Candice was a homemaker. She enjoyed traveling, reading and writing short stories.

BARBOURVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO