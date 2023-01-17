Read full article on original website
knoxky.com
Obituary for William “Sam” Jackson (1943-2023)
Barbourville, Ky. – William “Sam” Jackson, 79, of Flat Lick, Kentucky passed away January 15, 2023. Sam was the son of Harold Garrett Jackson and Edith Leath Jackson, born to them November 26, 1943 in Knox County, Kentucky. Sam was a man of few words, but when...
knoxky.com
Obituary for Candice Lynn Harvey (1990-2023)
Ms. Candice Lynn Harvey, 32, of Barbourville, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of Cathie Cadle Partin and the late John Harvey born on May 16, 1990 in Pineville. Candice was a homemaker. She enjoyed traveling, reading and writing short stories.
