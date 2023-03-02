Open in App
State College, PA
Penn State’s 2024 football commitment tracker

By Kevin McGuire,

7 days ago

Penn State pulled in a terrific Class of 2022 and got started with its Class of 2023 with some nice additions. But the work is already underway for the Class of 2024. Penn State received its first commitment to the Class of 2024 in January 2022 with some help on the offensive line in the commitment of in-state offensive tackle Cooper Cousins .

We’ll keep track of every commitment to Penn State’s Class of 2024 with this updated commitment tracker. Of course, this being the world of college football recruiting, there are bound to be some decommitments and twists and turns along the way, but we’ll keep track of those as well should they arise.

This tracker will be updated as necessary, with the most recent update being made on March 4, 2023.

Cooper Cousins

  • McDowell (Erie, PA)
  • Interior offensive lineman
  • 6'-5", 285 lb
  • Committed: January 28, 2022
247 Sports Rivals.com On3
⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Anthony Specca

247 Sports Rivals.com On3
⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐

Kari Jackson

247 Sports Rivals.com On3
⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐

Kenneth Woseley

  • Imhotep Institute (Philadelphia, PA)
  • Cornerback
  • 5'-11", 165 lb
  • Committed: March 3, 2023
247 Sports Rivals.com On3
⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐

