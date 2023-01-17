Read full article on original website
Chennault (LA) International Airport Adds New State-of-the-Art Fire Truck
Chennault International Airport has added a state-of-the-art aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) vehicle into service, the airport announced on Facebook Tuesday. The new fire truck, “C-1,” is an Oshkosh Striker 6×6. “We are focused on re-investing in our workforce to ensure access to the tools and training...
Construction on New Fire Station in Kershaw County (SC) Has Been Paused
Residents in Cassatt (SC) learned in October that the county was building a new fire station and taking its volunteer fire station into a full-time, 24-hour operation, News 19 wltx.com reported. The current volunteer station is located on Red Hill Church Road, but construction has begun on a new station...
Bertrand Township (MI) Fire Department Awarded $43K for Breathing Apparatus Compressor
The Bertrand Township Fire Department received $42,857 in federal grant money to be used for a new compressor to update its self-contained breathing apparatuses, wsjm.com reported. U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters made the announcement Tuesday that the funding will come the Department of Homeland Security via FEMA’s Assistance...
Fire Engine Damaged in Collision with Vehicle in West Philadelphia (PA)
A fire engine was damaged during a collision in West Philadelphia, 6abc.com reported. The engine smashed into the side of a Honda sedan at the intersection of North 53rd Street and Haverford Avenue around 12:10 a.m. Friday, the report said. At the same time, a pickup truck and an SUV came to a rest up on the sidewalk at 53rd Street and Hazel Avenue, less than a block away.
Fire Apparatus of the Day: January 20, 2023
Alexis—Colona (IL) Community Fire Protection District walk-around rescue. Spartan Metro Star cab and chassis; Cummins L9 450-hp engine; 22-foot rescue body; Onan 25-kW generator; Will-Burt Night Scan Powerlite NS 3.0-900 WHL light tower; Whelen warning and scene lights; Hannay cord and air reels. Dealer: Greg Landon, Alexis Fire Equipment, Alexis, IL.
SD Organization Donates $7.5K to Volunteer Fire Departments to Update Equipment
The dire needs and lack of funding at rural emergency response companies caught the attention of a South Dakota organization that formed seven years ago to financially help families of fallen first responders, law enforcement officers and military soldiers, MitchellRepublic.com reported. After learning of the challenges volunteer fire departments are up against, an organization called South Dakota Salutes developed a special needs fund to provide them with updated equipment and protective gear.
Schumer Calls on Army Headquarters to Adequately Fund West Point (NY) Fire Department
The 44-member West Point Fire Department has requested over $1.7 million for new equipment, but Army headquarters only funded the unit for $96,000, MidHudsonNews.com reported. On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Charles Schumer was at the military academy calling for Washington to approve the rest of the money so that new, modern equipment can be purchased, the report said.
