A fire engine was damaged during a collision in West Philadelphia, 6abc.com reported. The engine smashed into the side of a Honda sedan at the intersection of North 53rd Street and Haverford Avenue around 12:10 a.m. Friday, the report said. At the same time, a pickup truck and an SUV came to a rest up on the sidewalk at 53rd Street and Hazel Avenue, less than a block away.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO