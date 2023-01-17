Read full article on original website
Related
kscj.com
CITY SNOW EMERGENCY PARKING RULES ENDED
THE SNOW EMERGENCY DECLARED IN SIOUX CITY BY MAYOR BOB SCOTT WAS ENDED AT 9AM FRIDAY. THAT MEANS VEHICLES MAY BEGIN PARKING ON BOTH SIDES OF THE STREET, UNLESS. CITY CREWS ARE CONTINUING TO WORK TO CLEAR STREETS AND WIND ROWS REMAIN IN THE MIDDLE OF MANY OF THE DOWNTOWN STREETS AT THIS TIME.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY PARKS OFFERS PLAN TO DEAL WITH EMERALD ASH BORER
NOW THAT THE EMERALD ASH BORER HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN SIOUX CITY AND WOODBURY COUNTY, THE CITY PARKS DEPARTMENT IS OFFERING GUIDANCE TO RESIDENTS WHO HAVE ASH TREES ON THEIR PROPERTY. CITY PARKS SUPERVISOR KELLY BACH SAYS THE CITY BEGAN PLANNING FOR THE TREE KILLING PEST OVER A YEAR AGO:
Radio Iowa
Heavy snow forecast for northwest Iowa
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through tomorrow morning for Iowa’s northwestern half. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
kscj.com
EMERALD ASH BORER CONFIRMED IN WOODBURY & MONONA COUNTIES
EMERALD ASH BORER HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN WOODBURY, MONONA AND OSCEOLA COUNTIES FOR THE FIRST TIME. THE INVASIVE, ASH TREE-KILLING INSECT FROM ASIA HAS NOW BEEN CONFIRMED IN ALL BUT THREE OF IOWA’S 99 COUNTIES. INSECT SAMPLES WERE COLLECTED BY IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE STAFF FROM ASH TREES IN...
KELOLAND TV
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
kscj.com
PROGRESS CONTINUES ON LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER CONSTRUCTION
PROGRESS IS CONTINUING ON THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW WOODBURY COUNTY AND SIOUX CITY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AND JAIL. RON WIECK, CHAIRMAN OF THE JAIL AUTHORITY OVERSEEING THE PROJECT, GAVE LOCAL MEDIA AN UPDATE AND VIDEO TOUR FRIDAY. HE SAYS THE PAST WEEKS SNOWSTORM SLOWED CONSTRUCTION, BUT THEY ARE STILL...
kscj.com
BENEFIT TO BE HELD FOR STRICKEN LAWTON, IOWA MAN
A BENEFIT WILL BE HELD SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR A LAWTON, IOWA MAN WHOSE ILLNESS HAS PREVENTED HIM FROM WORKING AND RESULTED IN MOUNTING MEDICAL EXPENSES. TOM KLUNKER IS A TRUCK DRIVER WHO WAS STRICKEN WHILE ON A DELIVERY TO THE DENVER, COLORADO AREA. PASTOR DAVID ZIRPEL OF REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH...
Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’
Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
kscj.com
WOMAN CHARGED IN WESTSIDE STABBING
A WOMAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED IN A STABBING ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. JUST BEFORE 3 PM POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO 1512 ISABELLA STREET FOR A REPORTED STABBING. THEY FOUND A 45-YEAR-OLD FEMALE VICTIM SUFFERING FROM MULTIPLE STAB WOUNDS TO HER UPPER BACK. THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED...
kscj.com
FORMER NEBRASKA TEACHER PLEADS GUILTY IN SC FEDERAL COURT
A FORMER WYNOT, NEBRASKA TEACHER HAS PLED GUILTY IN FEDERAL COURT IN SIOUX. CITY TO ATTEMPTED ENTICEMENT OF A MINOR. 39-YEAR-OLD ANDREW JOHN HELLER FROM SERGEANT BLUFF WAS ARRESTED LAST JULY IN SIOUX CITY BY THE FBI AND SIOUX CITY POLICE, WHO WERE CONDUCTING AN UNDERCOVER. INVESTIGATION TO IDENTIFY SUBJECTS...
nwestiowa.com
Hull teen arrested for punching another
BOYDEN—A 19-year-old Hull resident was arrested about 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in Boyden on charges of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, unlawful possession of license or identification card forms, and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Luz Adriana Zapata stemmed from her...
Comments / 0