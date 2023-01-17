ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi opens up about dad's thyroid cancer battle, asks fans for prayers

By Carson Blackwelder
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34OkwG_0kHz9KVH00

Zachary Levi opened up to fans on social media about his father's battle with thyroid cancer.

The Shazam! actor, 42, took to Twitter on Monday to respond to a fan who had asked where he was. He said he was at his dad's side in a hospital room.

"He's not doin so hot right now. The thyroid cancer just won't quit, and is slowly overtaking his trachea," Levi shared, adding, "Papa D is not long for this world."

The Tangled actor told a fan who inquired about his own well-being that he was "doin just fine" and spoke frankly about the reality of his father's situation.

"Death does not sadden or frighten me," he wrote. "It's actually an incredibly powerful part of life. One that we'll all reach one day. Where we get to go back to God, the source, and be surrounded by the highest vibration of energy, love."

In a separate tweet, the Chuck alum asked fans to send prayers for his family, especially his dad.

"But for anyone out there that feels like rollin up some spiritual sleeves and prayin, send some up for my pops," he tweeted. "Pray that he be as comfy and at peace as a man could get. And that he head home with no fear or regrets, knowing how loved he is."

Levi's tweets drew support from fans, as well as The Vampire Diaries co-creator Julie Plec, talk show host Sherri Shepherd, Glee favorite Jane Lynch and more.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute

Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
MEMPHIS, TN
Majestic News

Grieving Dad Wants Everyone To Watch The Moment His Family Was Killed

Truck driver Tomasz Kroker loved music. Listening to his favorite tunes while he was on the road was one of the main reasons he loved his job. With so little to distract him from listening to music, he would enjoy hours at a time with nothing but the open road and his favorite tunes. After years of driving this way, he forgot the most important rule of driving – to keep your eyes on the road.
102.5 The Bone

Actor Leslie Jordan’s cause of death revealed

Actor-comedian Leslie Jordan suffered “sudden cardiac dysfunction” before his vehicle crashed into the side of a building in October, medical officials said Thursday. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, hardening of the arteries also contributed to the Oct. 24 death of Jordan, 67, who was pronounced dead at the scene in Hollywood, the Los Angeles Times reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

Rita Moreno says NFL locker room scene in '80 for Brady' got her hot and bothered

While Tom Brady is the "Brady" of the girls-of-a-certain-age road trip movie 80 for Brady, 91-year-old star Rita Moreno admitted he isn't her cup of tea. She told Jimmy Kimmel on his chat show Thursday night that the Super Bowl ring-collecting quarterback is "a little old" for her liking, preferring instead Brady's co-star, and former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, 33.
102.5 The Bone

Jeremy Renner reveals he broke more than 30 bones in snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner revealed he broke more than 30 bones in a New Year's Day snow plow accident that left him hospitalized in critical condition and required emergency surgery. "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years," the 52-year-old actor wrote in a social media post on Saturday, sharing a photograph of him receiving physical therapy at his home. "Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love."
RENO, NV
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
34K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy