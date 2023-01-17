ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New details released in 2007 disappearance of Boston mother, boyfriend faces murder charge

BOSTON -- Prosecutors released new details into the death of a Boston mother who went missing in 2007. David Pena, 32, was arraigned on a murder charge Tuesday.

Pena was the live-in boyfriend of 32-year-old Felicia McGuyer at the time of her disappearance. She was reported missing on or about October 7, 2007.

According to police, during an interview in January 2008, Pena admitted that the couple had a fight at their apartment on or about October 7, 2007, and she stabbed him in the shoulder with a pair of scissors. He said he left to live with his mother for several days and when he came back, McGuyer and her belongings were gone. Pena said he assumed she went to Florida to live with an ex-boyfriend.

Court documents show that police spoke with a witness in March of 2008. The witness told officers Pena appeared at their door on or about October 7, 2007, asking for a ride to his mother's after a fight with McGuyer. The witness said Pena had a minor wound on his shoulder and a bloody shirt. Pena allegedly told the witness he pushed McGuyer into a wall and she hit her head so he wasn't sure if she was alive or not.

The witness said a few days later, they and a relative, saw Pena in the hallway around 3 - 4 a.m., carrying "a bulky rolled up multi-colored blanket" with another person. Pena allegedly looked scared and yelled at the witnesses to close the door and mind their own business. Pena and the other man then struggled to put the blanket in a beige car.

The witness said Pena attempted to talk to them on two occasions after that incident but they wouldn't allow it.

The car Pena used to allegedly move the blanket was borrowed from an acquaintance. The acquaintance told police Pena cleaned the car before returning it, which was unusual. The back seat was also broken.

Another witness, in an interview conducted on May 15, 2017, told police that Pena called them to move things from the apartment he shared with McGuyer a few days after October 7, 2007. That witness believes they saw McGuyer's body wrapped in blankets and carpet.

Pena and the witness drove together with the body to a parking lot in the Boston area, according to court documents. The witness is unfamiliar with Boston and does not know where they were. Pena disposed of the body in the nearby woods, the witness said.

McGuyer's mother and son told police they have not heard from her since October 7, 2007. They both believe she would have reached out if she were alive, and therefore believe she is dead.

Her body has never been found.

