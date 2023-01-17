ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Sam Hubbard Mic'd Up During Fumble Return Touchdown

By Russ Heltman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IiptD_0kHz2lOF00

The Bengals' defensive end wasn't about to let the Ravens catch him.

CINCINNATI — Sam Hubbard was rightfully gassed at the end of his 98-yard game-swinging touchdown against the Ravens on Sunday night. Luckily for all of us, the Bengals mic'd Hubbard up and we got to hear exactly what he thought in the big moment.

"I was so terrified of getting caught ," Hubbard said on the sideline after the play. "He was on my a**!"

According to NextGen Stats , Sam Hubbard reached a top speed of 17.43 mph , the third-fastest speed by a defensive lineman as a ball carrier this season. Mark Andrews reached the fastest speed of his career chasing down Hubbard — 20.72 mph — but could not make the tackle in pursuit.

Check out the play again and hear a snippet of Hubbard's Mic'd Up showcase.

