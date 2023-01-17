ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Drafted Top 10 in Latest NFL Mock

By Connor Zimmerlee
LonghornsCountry
 4 days ago

Bijan Robinson is a polarizing draft prospect, and in Sports Illustrated's latest mock he is a Top 10 pick.

With the college football season over, and 24 NFL teams looking towards the offseason, it is officially mock draft season.

From now until the NFL draft in April, you are likely to see hundreds of different mock drafts with dozens of different outcomes. For the Texas Longhorns, they will likely have one first-round pick in running back Bijan Robinson.

While the value of taking a running back in the first round has become a contested topic, Robinson is considered by some the best prospect at his position since Saquon Barkley.

As such, in Sports Illustrated's latest NFL mock , they have Robinson going in the Top 10, with the Atlanta Falcons taking him with their No. 8 overall pick.

No. 8 - Bijan Robinson - RB (Texas)

"He has very flexible hips, knees, and ankles that aid his change of direction. His impressive balance is evident through his cuts and through contact."

The Doak Walker winner was dominant in his final season as a Longhorn, recording 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground, good for sixth and tied-fifth in the country respectively. As well, he added 314 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns on 19 receptions.

Of course, that doesn't mean the Falcons are guaranteed to take him with their No. 8 pick. They averaged 159.9 yards on the ground as a team, with rookie running back leading the way with 1,035 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The Falcons also have Cordarrelle Patterson who managed to rush for 695 yards and eight touchdowns despite missing four games. Simply put, running back isn't a huge area of need for Atlanta.

Whether or not the Falcons draft Robinson, though, is yet to be seen. Whoever ends up drafting Robinson, though, will walk away from the draft with the best running back in this class.

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
