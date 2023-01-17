Read full article on original website
WALB 10
New women’s shelter opens in Colquitt Co.
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A shelter in Moultrie is opening soon and recently celebrated its ribbon cutting. The shelter will help meet the needs of women who are pregnant and in unsafe environments. They are calling it the Mustard Seed Cottage. More than 40% of women between the ages of...
Valdosta to host Love Where You Live Community Clean Up
Valdosta is set to host its 2023 monthly Love Where You Live Community Clean Up on Sat., Jan. 21.
WALB 10
State representative looks to help Valdosta housing crisis through education
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The housing prices in Georgia are at an all-time high due to supply and demand and in Valdosta, the housing market is in a crisis, according to state leaders. Housing is an issue that many people in Lowndes County are currently experiencing; an issue that is...
Community organization working to reduce crime after violent weekend in Valdosta
A bigger push is now underway to help curb violence in Valdosta after a shooting incident and homicide investigation.
Industrial development bringing hundreds of jobs to South Georgia
New industrial projects are expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the Thomasville area in 2023.
WALB 10
‘Gains for Gibs’ raises money for South Ga. teen paralyzed in an ATV crash
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) — Friends and community members are working to help a South Georgia athlete who is paralyzed following an ATV accident. Their motto “Gains for Gibs” has been in motion since July when an accident changed Gibson Stuckey’s life. His favorite scripture Matthew 17:20 speaks to his determination.
WCTV
Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s office Debbi Wharton Howell, a former member and secretary of Celebration Church was arrested at the beginning of January. This is after the church’s Pastor, Jimmy Bryson discovered inconsistencies in credit card purchases back in November 2022.
valdostatoday.com
VHS to add Girls Flag Football in Fall 2023
VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School is holding a meeting for anyone who is interested in participating in the new Girls Flag Football program. Valdosta High School is hoping to add a new sport in Fall of 2023, girls flag football. Girls in grades 8-11 along with their parents/guardians who are interested in starting the VHS Girls Flag Football program are strongly encouraged to attend a meeting on Monday, January 23 at 6 pm in the VHS Cafeteria. For more information contact VCS athletics director, Coach Reginald Mitchell at (229) 671-6049 or via email at rmitchell@gocats.org.
bvmsports.com
Landen Thomas’s dreams foreshadowed opportunity at Georgia
MOULTRIE, Ga. (BVM) – At the Thomas household, the TV was designated for football on the weekends. The sport was ingrained into the head of a young Landen Thomas. After knowing he wanted to give it a shot, he convinced his dad to try it at the age of 5.
WALB 10
Tifton leaders consider closing Fulwood Park at dark due to crime issues
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton is considering closing Fulwood Park before dark every night because of recent crime in the park. Under the city’s current ordinance, the park closes at 10 p.m. and reopens again at 7 a.m. daily. Now, they are considering new hours to be between dusk and dawn daily.
laniercountynewsonline.com
VALDOSTA, Georgia – Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan has notified the Lanier County News that on January 15 at approximately 8:13 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to South Georgia Medical Center after a 35 year old male showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso. While officers were speaking with this victim, two other victims showed up with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to extremities. One victim was 73 years of age, while the other was 85 years of age.
WCTV
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A shooting in Valdosta Sunday night sent three people to the hospital. Valdosta police told WCTV the shots rang out as a crowd was gathered along South Fry Street around 8 p.m. A 35-year-old man showed up at a local hospital after being shot in the torso. Two other victims, a 73-year-old and an 85-year-old man arrived at the same hospital shortly after.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Three Arrests Made in January 3 Valdosta Shooting
VALDOSTA, Georgia –A January 3rd shooting in the East Alden Avenue area has lead to three arrests by the Valdosta Police Department. The announcement was made by VPD Chief Leslie Manahan Wednesday that two arrests had been made and the VPD was looking for a 16-year-old female juvenile. As of Thursday, January 19th, the third suspect has been located and arrested. Jaquavius Neal (18) has been arrested along with two 16-year-old juveniles.
Telephone, internet service down in portions of southwest Georgia
Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.
WCTV
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man was found dead in his car. According to police, the victim was found on Fawnridge Road after a homeowner returned to discover the vehicle crashed into a tree. VPD aid the caller alerted law enforcement that the driver was unresponsive, they confirmed he was deceased when they arrived.
WALB 10
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Three victims were injured after a Valdosta gathering Sunday night, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police say they responded to South Georgia Medical Center around 8 p.m. after a 35-year-old came to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso. Shortly after talking to the victim, an 85-year-old and a 73-year-old were also admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to VPD.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta man arrested after struggle with VPD officer
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident with an active warrant was arrested following a brief foot pursuit and struggle with the arresting officer. Arrested: Rickey Staten, African American male, 43 years of age, Valdosta resident. On January 16, 2023, at approximately 3:51 am., a Valdosta Police Officer observed a vehicle...
greenepublishing.com
Beware of fake deputies
Many people in Madison County, have been a victim of a scam. Some residents in Madison County, have reported receiving phone calls telling them that the caller is an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). The scammer informs the victim they have a warrant for their arrest because they did not appear in court. They are given the option to pay or be arrested. The scammer then asks for their bank account information and stays on the phone with them as they instruct them to drive to their local jail facility.The scammer uses fake case information to make it seem more realistic to the victim and uses multiple cell phone numbers to appear as if they are real. The MCSO is advising everyone to use caution and to not give any information over to the scammers. The MCSO has stated they will never call you and ask for money to stop an arrest for you and they will not ask for personal information such as your bank account information. They are advising everyone not to give any personal information to anyone over the phone, no matter who they are.
YAHOO!
Two charged, one sought in shooting
Jan. 18—VALDOSTA — Two victims who were injured in in a Jan. 3 shooting incident have been charged with aggravated assault, while police are searching for a third suspect. At 1:49 p.m., Jan. 3, police headed for the 1700 block of Williams Street after receiving 911 calls about gunshots, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
YAHOO!
Police seek help in probing Sunday homicide in Valdosta
Jan. 16—VALDOSTA — Police are asking for the public's help in investigating a Sunday homicide. At 8:14 p.m., officers were sent to the 2000 block of Fawnridge Road after a 911 caller said he came home and found a vehicle had hit a tree in his front yard, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
