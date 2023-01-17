ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jorene Cicero
3d ago

Citi offered great benefits to get people to sign up for card then once all hooked, start canceling all benefits. sounds like it should be illegal like bait and switch or something

CP
3d ago

They should have kept the Amex card as the benefits would not have been cut. The Citibank Visa customer also brought in some less courteous customers . Anyone can get a Visa card.

DeeDee
3d ago

I love my Costco Citi Card and I won’t miss the additional benefits! It’s the credit card I use for the majority of things including automatic payment of all my monthly bills. It has great rewards too. I pay off my balance every month so I’m not paying interest. I have a bank credit card that I haven’t used in many years and an American Express card which I use every few months for small purchases and then pay it off right away.

