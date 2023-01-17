ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: PSV Rejected Chelsea's First Bid For Noni Madueke

By Dylan McBennett
 4 days ago

PSV rejected Chelsea's first approach of £30million for winger Noni Madueke but talks are ongoing and there is expected to be more bids from Chelsea for the player.

PSV rejected the first bid Chelsea launched for Noni Madueke as they are expected to hold out for close to what they got for Cody Gakpo from Liverpool.

Talks are continuing between the clubs for Madueke who is currently just focused on his football. He started for PSV at the weekend and is not letting at interest from Chelsea distract him.

Chelsea are currently focused on a midfielder but Madueke is someone they do want to bring into the club in January.

PSV rejected Chelsea's first bid for Noni Madueke worth €30million.

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSV did reject Chelsea's first bid for Noni Madueke which was around €30million, but talks are ongoing between the two clubs.

We here at Chelsea Transfer Room were informed yesterday by a well placed source that the situation was ongoing and there has been no new updates since the rejected bid.

PSV will sell Madueke if the right fee is presented to them but they are also not against keeping the player. It is not a case that the winger has to be sold and he will only be if the fee is what they want.

Noni Madueke is not pushing for the move and is leaving it to the clubs to negotiate.

Madueke is likely to be open to a move back to London but is not pushing for the move as things stand and is allowing the two clubs to continue their negotiations to see if an agreement can be reached.

Negotiations continue for Madueke, but for now the priority for Chelsea is to sign a midfielder.

