If you don’t count a pro-am that Lucas Herbert won in his hometown in Australia in early January, the 27-year-old’s 2023 debut will come at the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic later this month, an event he won in 2020. After that, the 2021 Bermuda Championship winner will make his first PGA Tour start of the year at the WM Phoenix Open in early February. In between, though, Herbert will be one of three PGA Tour members who are allowed to tee it up in the Saudi International, a $5 million event on the Asian Tour that is sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which also is the financial backer of LIV Golf.

18 HOURS AGO