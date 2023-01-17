ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
golfmagic.com

Davis Thompson makes THREE EAGLES at American Express to lead Jon Rahm

PGA Tour rookie Davis Thompson made another three eagles on Friday as he kept his two-shot lead at The American Express in La Quinta. Thompson, 23, held a two-shot advantage after his heroics on Thursday at La Quinta and today, he tackled the Nicklaus Tournament Course with even more success.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bernhard Langer chases record; Justin Leonard and Notah Begay join the fun: Five things to know about the 2023 PGA Tour Champions season which starts Friday in Hawaii

It was just a little more than two months ago Steven Alker was putting the finishing touches on his first Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Now with the 2023 PGA Tour Champions season upon us, it’s fair to ask if the senior circuit torch has been passed from Bernhard Langer to Alker.
KESQ News Channel 3

PGA TOUR commissioner Jay Monahan playing in American Express, wants to be more visible this season

Monahan spoke with KESQ following his round Thursday, complimenting the Coachella Valley and expressing confidence in the new-look PGA TOUR going forward It's no secret what the last year of professional has seen with the addition of LIV Golf. The new tour announcing today that it has found a television partner, CW. But today at The post PGA TOUR commissioner Jay Monahan playing in American Express, wants to be more visible this season appeared first on KESQ.
golfmagic.com

PING G430 LST Driver popularity continues to soar on PGA Tour right now!

There are many impressive new golf drivers hitting the shelves in 2023, but few have seemingly impressed more on the PGA Tour than the brand new PING G430 LST Driver. Although PING launched its new driver range a little earlier than some of the other brands on the PGA Tour this season, the G430 LST Driver's popularity has continued to soar both in terms of player count and tournament wins.
GolfWRX

TOUR REPORT: Rickie Fowler’s wild new Odyssey putter (and the fascinating story behind it)

After kicking off the season in the Hawaiian Islands, the PGA Tour made the trek back to the mainland this week for The 2023 American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, California. The West Coast swing is officially underway, and GolfWRX was on site for the practice rounds to see all of the new gear that players and equipment companies are unveiling early in the year.
Golf Digest

Aussie Lucas Herbert downplays potential clash between LIV and PGA Tour golfers at upcoming Saudi International

If you don’t count a pro-am that Lucas Herbert won in his hometown in Australia in early January, the 27-year-old’s 2023 debut will come at the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic later this month, an event he won in 2020. After that, the 2021 Bermuda Championship winner will make his first PGA Tour start of the year at the WM Phoenix Open in early February. In between, though, Herbert will be one of three PGA Tour members who are allowed to tee it up in the Saudi International, a $5 million event on the Asian Tour that is sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which also is the financial backer of LIV Golf.

