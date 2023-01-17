When Alex Padilla was sworn in as California's first Latino elected to the U.S. Senate, it evoked memories of Edward R. Roybal, the trailblazing Mexican American politician who broke barriers as California's first Latino representative in Congress since 1879. Padilla even paid a brief tribute to Roybal in La Opinion shortly before he became the first Latino to win a state-wide Congressional election. Eighty years ago, it was California’s newly-created 30th Congressional District that voted for the state’s first Mexican American to the House of Representatives. Roybal would serve his community as a U.S. Congressman for 30 years, yet it was his work as a Los Angeles City Councilman that not only laid the foundation for his national career but also speaks to a number of issues affecting Angelenos today.

