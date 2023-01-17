ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myburbank.com

Burbank’s Mayor Elected as SCAG Regional Council District #42 Representative

The Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) has elected Mayor Konstantine Anthony as the Regional Council District #42 Representative. SCAG is a Joint Powers Authority under California state law, established as an association of local governments and agencies that voluntarily convene as a forum to address regional issues. SCAG is responsible for developing regional plans for transportation, growth management, hazardous waste management, and air quality.
BURBANK, CA
KCET

What We Can Learn From Edward Roybal — California's First Latino in Congress and a Pioneer in L.A. Latino Politics

When Alex Padilla was sworn in as California's first Latino elected to the U.S. Senate, it evoked memories of Edward R. Roybal, the trailblazing Mexican American politician who broke barriers as California's first Latino representative in Congress since 1879. Padilla even paid a brief tribute to Roybal in La Opinion shortly before he became the first Latino to win a state-wide Congressional election. Eighty years ago, it was California’s newly-created 30th Congressional District that voted for the state’s first Mexican American to the House of Representatives. Roybal would serve his community as a U.S. Congressman for 30 years, yet it was his work as a Los Angeles City Councilman that not only laid the foundation for his national career but also speaks to a number of issues affecting Angelenos today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Mayor Bass moves into Getty House

Windsor Square, a neighborhood characterized by gated mansions and tree-lined residential streets, has a new resident. A spokesperson for Mayor Karen Bass said she moved into Getty House, the official residence of the mayor of Los Angeles, during the “Christmas break” and will live there while in office. The mayor joins other former city leaders who have called the mansion at 605 S. Irving Blvd. home, including the past two mayors, Eric Garcetti and Antonio Villaraigosa, as well as the late Mayor Tom Bradley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Disgraced Nury Martinez Steering LA River Planning from Political Grave

The trickling Los Angeles River, which is largely considered a joke and often mistaken for a racetrack, roars to life every few winters in violent displays that could threaten the lives of more Angelenos than most earthquakes. As Angelenos scrambled to prepare for this month’s record rainfalls and local news ran headlines warning of a sinkhole in Chatsworth, flooding in downtown, and mudslides threatening mansions on Mulholland Drive, an important response to the deluge happened quietly in the San Fernando Valley as the Sepulveda Basin was closed by city officials.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Op-Ed: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ homeless plan has obvious flaws

I stand corrected. In the spirit of the NFL playoffs I took the liberty of reviewing the play on the field and her plan in essence is the same failed policy, based on a flawed philosophy, that eliminating tents and encampments will end homeless as we know it when upon further review the philosophy itself paints a false narrative and creates an ambiguous but critically flawed call to action based on false principles, flawed data and manufactured or manipulative show of force in “attacking” homeless while unfortunately, in my opinion, yielding the same failed results.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Ntuk resigns from CalGEM post, will remain on LBCC board

Uduak-Joe Ntuk resigned from his position as the oil and gas supervisor at the California Geologic Energy Management Division on Friday "to focus on the personal needs of my family as I move forward to the next phase of my career," he said in an email. The post Ntuk resigns from CalGEM post, will remain on LBCC board appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Application Period for Pasadena Rental Housing Board Will Open

PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The filing period for the Pasadena Rental Housing Board (PRHB) application process will begin on Monday, Jan. 23. Application packets will be available at the Office of the City Clerk, 100 N. Garfield Ave., Room S228. Packets include:. the application form;. verifications/declarations of qualifications, including residency...
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy