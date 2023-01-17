Read full article on original website
LA Council Committee Recommends Slate of Permanent Tenant Protections
A slate of permanent tenant protections are set to come before the Los Angeles City Council later this week after the council's housing committee voted to move forward with recommendations Wednesday.
LA City Council approves $50 million emergency fund for Mayor Bass' homeless initiative
In a show of support for Mayor Karen Bass' efforts to address Los Angeles' homelessness crisis, the City Council voted to create and transfer $50 million into an emergency fund.
myburbank.com
Burbank’s Mayor Elected as SCAG Regional Council District #42 Representative
The Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) has elected Mayor Konstantine Anthony as the Regional Council District #42 Representative. SCAG is a Joint Powers Authority under California state law, established as an association of local governments and agencies that voluntarily convene as a forum to address regional issues. SCAG is responsible for developing regional plans for transportation, growth management, hazardous waste management, and air quality.
KCET
What We Can Learn From Edward Roybal — California's First Latino in Congress and a Pioneer in L.A. Latino Politics
When Alex Padilla was sworn in as California's first Latino elected to the U.S. Senate, it evoked memories of Edward R. Roybal, the trailblazing Mexican American politician who broke barriers as California's first Latino representative in Congress since 1879. Padilla even paid a brief tribute to Roybal in La Opinion shortly before he became the first Latino to win a state-wide Congressional election. Eighty years ago, it was California’s newly-created 30th Congressional District that voted for the state’s first Mexican American to the House of Representatives. Roybal would serve his community as a U.S. Congressman for 30 years, yet it was his work as a Los Angeles City Councilman that not only laid the foundation for his national career but also speaks to a number of issues affecting Angelenos today.
LA Council Vetoes Denial of Permit for Proposed South LA Hotel
The City Council Tuesday vetoed the denial of a permit for a 168-room Marriott Hotel in South Los Angeles, sending the matter back to the South Los Angeles Area Planning Commission for reconsideration and to the council's planning committee for further review.
californiaglobe.com
78-Year-Old Jackie Goldberg Elected as Los Angeles Unified School Board President
The Los Angeles Unified School District elected in former school board member and Assemblywoman Jackie Goldberg as President of the board on Tuesday, elevating her to the position 40 years after her first initial successful run for the school board. Goldberg, a UC Berkeley and University of Chicago graduate, first...
Bass Set to Head to Washington for U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will make her first trip to Washington since taking office in December for the United States Conference of Mayors 91st Winter Meeting which begins Tuesday and concludes Friday with the mayors meeting with President Joe Biden and his top staff at the White House.
beverlypress.com
Mayor Bass moves into Getty House
Windsor Square, a neighborhood characterized by gated mansions and tree-lined residential streets, has a new resident. A spokesperson for Mayor Karen Bass said she moved into Getty House, the official residence of the mayor of Los Angeles, during the “Christmas break” and will live there while in office. The mayor joins other former city leaders who have called the mansion at 605 S. Irving Blvd. home, including the past two mayors, Eric Garcetti and Antonio Villaraigosa, as well as the late Mayor Tom Bradley.
NBC Los Angeles
City Council Says Proposed South LA Hotel Should Be Used for Affordable Housing
The City Council Tuesday vetoed the denial of a permit for a 168-room Marriott Hotel in South Los Angeles, sending the matter back to the South Los Angeles Area Planning Commission for reconsideration and to the council's planning committee for further review. The proposed seven-story building would be located on...
Santa Ana Officials Vote to Dissolve Downtown Business District After Latino Stores’ Outcry
After a pandemic, a streetcar construction project and a debate about what kind of shops are welcome in downtown Santa Ana, City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously to dissolve the business improvement system that taxes and promotes the area’s merchants. A protest against Downtown, Inc., an economic interest...
As COVID-19 Eviction Deadline Looms, LA City Council Considers New Protections For Renters
With a Jan. 31 sunset date fast approaching, local lawmakers are considering new safeguards against evictions.
‘Reset' in talks to settle L.A. homelessness lawsuit
After hearing from the new mayor of Los Angeles, a federal judge agreed to allow settlement talks to begin anew between local leaders and a coalition of downtown residents who sued over what they claim is lax response to the homelessness crisis.
knock-la.com
Disgraced Nury Martinez Steering LA River Planning from Political Grave
The trickling Los Angeles River, which is largely considered a joke and often mistaken for a racetrack, roars to life every few winters in violent displays that could threaten the lives of more Angelenos than most earthquakes. As Angelenos scrambled to prepare for this month’s record rainfalls and local news ran headlines warning of a sinkhole in Chatsworth, flooding in downtown, and mudslides threatening mansions on Mulholland Drive, an important response to the deluge happened quietly in the San Fernando Valley as the Sepulveda Basin was closed by city officials.
oc-breeze.com
Conservative Patriots of Orange County Meeting to take place Thursday, January 19, 2023
The January 19th meeting marks the 1st Annual Kickoff meeting of 2023 year. Conservative Patriots of Orange County held its 1st Kickoff meeting of the newly formed organization January 2022. We are proud to announce our membership has grown to over 270 like minded conservative people. Thank you for joining CPOC!
2urbangirls.com
Op-Ed: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ homeless plan has obvious flaws
I stand corrected. In the spirit of the NFL playoffs I took the liberty of reviewing the play on the field and her plan in essence is the same failed policy, based on a flawed philosophy, that eliminating tents and encampments will end homeless as we know it when upon further review the philosophy itself paints a false narrative and creates an ambiguous but critically flawed call to action based on false principles, flawed data and manufactured or manipulative show of force in “attacking” homeless while unfortunately, in my opinion, yielding the same failed results.
Ntuk resigns from CalGEM post, will remain on LBCC board
Uduak-Joe Ntuk resigned from his position as the oil and gas supervisor at the California Geologic Energy Management Division on Friday "to focus on the personal needs of my family as I move forward to the next phase of my career," he said in an email. The post Ntuk resigns from CalGEM post, will remain on LBCC board appeared first on Long Beach Post.
OC will pay $1.7M to settle lawsuit by businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions
Orange County has agreed to pay $1.7 million to settle a lawsuit from businesses which faced fees and expenses while restricted from operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
coloradoboulevard.net
Application Period for Pasadena Rental Housing Board Will Open
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The filing period for the Pasadena Rental Housing Board (PRHB) application process will begin on Monday, Jan. 23. Application packets will be available at the Office of the City Clerk, 100 N. Garfield Ave., Room S228. Packets include:. the application form;. verifications/declarations of qualifications, including residency...
Actor Ben Savage launches bid for Congress
Actor Ben Savage, who gained fame in the 1990s sitcom “Boy Meets World,” is making a bid for Congress. This comes on the heels of an unsuccessful run for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council last year.
Activists And Council Members Demand Police Reform In Wake Of LAPD Killings
Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors called for unarmed response to mental health calls and traffic stops outside LA City Hall Tuesday Morning. Her cousin, Keenan Anderson, died Jan. 3 after being repeatedly tased by LAPD officers.
