A Knoxville, Md., woman charged with shooting and killing her fiance — who she says abused her — was ordered on Tuesday to serve three years in jail, which includes time she has been incarcerated since 2020.

Michelle Leigh Handorf, 39, was arrested on Jan. 28, 2020, after she killed Wesley Alan Gibson, with whom she had been in a relationship for several years.