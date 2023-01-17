ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville Extends Offer to Standout JUCO Guard Koron Davis

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
 4 days ago

The shooting guard from Indiana is currently the second-leading scorer in the CCCAA.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With most of the Class of 2023 already committed or signed elsewhere, and only two prospects from the cycle in the fold for the Louisville men's basketball program, head coach Kenny Payne will have to primarily resort to the transfer portal and the JUCO ranks to build next season's roster once the offseason gets here.

While we still have roughly two months until the end of the 2022-23 season, Payne and the Cardinals took a step towards roster construction for next year on Monday, offering a scholarship to Los Angeles Southwest (JUCO) guard Koron Davis.

The 6-foot-7 shooting guard might not currently be a nationally recognized JUCO prospect, but he has proven himself to be a prolific scorer and playmaker. 15 games into his sophomore season at LA Southwest, Davis is averaging 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, with his scoring mark ranking second in the California Community College Athletic Association. He's also shooting 50.6 percent from the field, 34.4 percent on three-point attempts and 82.4 percent at the free throw line.

The Gary, Ind. native spent his freshman season with Paris (Tex.) Community College, where he averaged 15.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, getting named Second-Team All-Region for his efforts. He played his high school ball at Gary (Ind.) Bowman Academy.

Given the roster construction of the current team and their struggles, sporting a 2-16 overall record and winless in seven ACC games, landing several playmaking guards for next season is one of Payne's top offseason priorities.

Louisville already has a pair of signees in the Class of 2023 from the high school ranks: La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn and Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice small forward Curtis Williams Jr.

(Photo of

