CRC says stalking is a 'big problem' locally

Long gone is the idea that stalking only happened late at night in dark alleys, or that all stalkers are standing outside in our neighborhoods.

While those types of tactics certainly still exist, today’s stalkers are already lurking in our pockets, where our smartphones sit, living online.

With January being Stalking Awareness Month, the Crisis Resource Center of Steele County has an unsettling message: stalking is a “big problem” locally.

“In the last two years, I have seen significantly more victims of stalking than I had the two years prior when I first started with the CRC,” said Missie Boone, domestic violence program coordinator for the CRC. “It’s hard to say if the pandemic added to that, but it did add to the increase we saw in domestic violence.”

So what exactly is stalking, and how has it changed over the years? Boone explained that stalking is any patterned behavior that is directed at another person in a way that causes fear of the victim’s safety and the safety o those around them through emotional stress.

“This can look like repeated phone calls, texts, emails, social media contact, following an individual, showing up where the individual is and even sending gifts,” Boone said. “It is similar to harassments, but where harassment is something that is annoying or bothersome, stalking has the fear factor involved.”

According to the Stalking Prevention, Awareness and Resource Center — the national organization for stalking statistics and information — one in three women and one in six men experience stalking at some point in their lifetimes. The organization’s most recent data, dated in 2022, states approximately 13.5 million people are stalked in a one-year period, and 11% of stalking cases last more than five years.

While the most common stalking tactics still include being approached (57% of victims reported) and being followed or watched (52% of victims reporting), digital stalking is quickly taking the lead in most commonly used tactics. Nationally, 57% of stalking victims report being harassed by texts, emails or messages, while 75% report unwanted phone calls.

In Owatonna, the police department agrees that digital stalking continues to be the primary issue. Capt. John Sorensen said they see many stalking cases where text, Facebook Messenger or other social media platforms are the main mode for the behavior, and that while blocking a person is ideal, individual may also have to change their online IDs or profile names to help protect themselves.

Boone said social media has certainly helped “cyberstalking” take off, allowing stalkers the ability to continue to assert power and control over victims without seeing them in person.

“There are so many tactics used to get to the victim and cause more fear,” Boone said, stating there are apps that can allow a stalker to create false phone numbers, and that the invention of Air Tags and other GPS-style devices have also been causing a rise in concern. “A lot of what they have is through technology, and those tracking devices can be left anywhere in a car because they are so small. We have found them in places you wouldn’t imagine.”

Despite the evolving technology that can make it hard for a stalker or abuser to hide behind a screen, Sorensen said it is still paramount victims come forward to make a report.

“It can be challenging to establish a stalking case, but with the digital world we live in there are ways to gain access to some of the data that helps during our investigation process,” he said. “Don’t hesitate to report stalking — there are local resources that can aid a person to be safe.”

Another point of concern Boone has is the state statutes in relation to processing stalking cases through the criminal justice system. While Boone asserts Minnesota is one of my the most progressive and proactive states in the country in terms of protecting victims and preventing worse crimes, she said the new technology is making it near impossible for laws to keep up.

Luckily, Boone said local law enforcement is also the best-of-the-best in terms of being proactive.

“Our local law enforcement is amazing,” she said, noting both the Owatonna Police Department and the Steele County Sheriff’s Office continue to go above and beyond for victims. “Anytime we have questions or have contact with law enforcement, they always do their due diligence. We are fortunate to have the law enforcement we have locally.”

Both Boone and Sorensen said one of the most important ways individuals can stay safe is to avoid sharing personal information online. Boone agreed with Sorensen’s earlier sentiment, though, that victims should never hesitate to make a report or reach out to the CRC for support.

“There is no shame in calling and asking questions,” Boone said. “This can happen to anybody, and it doesn’t matter who is stalking you. Nobody wants to live in fear, and you don’t have to take this on alone.”