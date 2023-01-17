Annual Chili Cook-off for Andrew Lawrence Memorial Scholarship Fund returns for 17th year

It has been almost two decades since Andrew Lawrence died after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike at just 11-years-old. A few years after his death, his family decided to start a chili cook-off competition as a way to build a scholarship fund in his memory.

The annual Chili Cook-off benefiting the Andrew Lawrence Memorial Scholarship Fund returns for its 17th year next Saturday, after taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizer and Andrew’s father Bill Lawrence said he has had many community members ask about the event over the last couple of years, and he is excited to bring the beloved event back to the community.

“We’re really excited,” he said. “We’ve already had plenty of folks sign up to cook. People love their chili and want to enter, and it’s definitely for a good cause. We’re ready to celebrate being back.”

The biggest difference this year compared to years past, Lawrence said, is that Mineral Springs Brewery will be bringing a selection of brews and seltzers for guests to sip on as they taste chili from several local chefs and restaurants.

Chefs compete in either a red or white category with multiple awards being granted in each. The Chef’s Award will be given to the chili in each category that gets the most votes from their fellow chefs. The People’s Choice award is given to the chili that gets the most votes from guests, and the Fame Awards Flame Award goes to the hottest chili.

One of Andrew’s childhood friends — returning Chef’s Choice champion — Julia Titus said when the cook-off began, she would help her parents cook and serve. In 2015 after she graduated from college, she returned to her hometown to cook her own recipe for the competition.

“My mom and I have our homemade tomato juice, that’s kind of our secret ingredient,” she said. “We have different tastes, though. I tend to go for something a little more spicy than hers, so that way we have a fighting chance on our own to take home any wins. I make a few tweaks each year to the recipe based on comments from people the previous years, but overall I think it’s just fun to participate and see people in the community who I don’t always get to see. It’s definitely a great way to remember Andrew.”

Lawrence recalled how the cook-off began in the kitchen of a friend’s house discussing chili.

“They commented on the chili, but soon they were talking about their own chili recipe,” he recalled with a laugh. “People love to talk about their chili and the idea of it was born out of a little bit of competition and compliments. So about a year later we thought having a chili competition would be a great way to raise funds for the memorial scholarship.”

Since the inaugural year in 2005, Lawrence said they have given nearly $80,000 in scholarships to local students.

“We’re pleased we are able to continue to give back to the community that supported us through the death of Andrew,” he said. “We almost always see upwards of 600 people attending each year so it’s great to see how very well supported we have been over the years. We just feel so much satisfaction from being able to give back and provide these scholarships. It’s great that we’re able to still make contributions to the lives of some of our kids here in Owatonna and their education.”

Andrew was a student at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Owatonna, where he excelled in his classes and had many friends. His life was cut short on Sept. 14, 2003, when he died from the injury he sustained after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.

“He was always this spunky, crazy, loud little boy that put a smile on everyone’s face,” Titus recalled. “We were in sixth grade when he passed away, right after school started. At 11-years-old, death was like a new concept and it was the first time I lost someone I knew really well. After he died, the school and the community was great about helping us process the death and mourn him. Now, I think the cook-off has been a great way to keep his memory alive. There’s tons of pictures of him around and scrapbooks and pictures. I think it’s important for people to know and remember just what a wonderful kid he was.”

The cook-off will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, January 28. Tickets can be purchased at Kottke Jewelers, Owatonna Shoe, Knights of Columbus Hall and Mineral Springs Brewery.