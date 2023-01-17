Read full article on original website
UFC 283 Results: Jamahal Hill, Brandon Moreno Wins Highlight Main Event Card
Jamahal Hill broke through as a UFC champion with a decisive unanimous decision victory over Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 283 from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Hill took advantage of the opportunity to shine against a legend of the light heavyweight division in his first pay-per-view. He continuously found a home for high kicks and boxing combinations as he battered the former champion.
NXT Superstars, Returning Legends, Other Surprise Entrants for WWE Royal Rumble 2023
The 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view is quickly approaching, and the field of competitors for the men's and women's matches will fill up fast. Even with more than enough Superstars on the main roster alone to work with for the 30-person contests, WWE always manages to sneak in a few surprise entrants along the way.
Jamahal Hill Beats Glover Teixeira by Decision in UFC 283 Main Event to Win Title
Jamahal Hill successfully claimed the light heavyweight championship with a unanimous decision win over Glover Teixeira in the UFC 283 main event from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Teixeira showcased his toughness, but Hill showcased his skills throughout the five-round affair. He landed everything from uppercuts to...
WWE Rumors: 'Skepticism' over The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania for Weeks
It doesn't seem like fans will have the opportunity to see the rumored matchup between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WrestleMania 39 in April. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News) said there has been "skepticism" about such a fight "going back a month."
The State of Bray Wyatt in WWE Amid Rumors of a Main Event Ceiling
Whether Bray Wyatt would ever get back into the main event scene upon return to WWE was a hot topic of debate prior to his return to the company. This far into Wyatt's big comeback, it certainly feels like he's hit a ceiling he might not be able to power through.
UFC Legend Glover Teixeira Retires at Age 43 After Loss to Jamahal Hill at UFC 283
Saturday's loss to Jamahal Hill at UFC 283 was the end of the road for Glover Teixeira's career. The 43-year-old announced he is retiring from professional fighting after 21 years following his defeat via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44) to Hill in the main event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN.
Tyson Fury Wants Fight vs. UFC Legend Francis Ngannou with Mike Tyson as Referee
In case a proposed fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou doesn't have enough star power already, Fury wants boxing legend Mike Tyson to referee the bout. The Gypsy King discussed the potential match on Saturday:. "Francis Ngannou, I know you're out of contract with the UFC," Fury said (h/t...
UFC 283 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Teixeira vs. Hill
The UFC light heavyweight championship will find a new home when Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill meet in the main event of UFC 283 from Rio de Janeiro. The organization is returning to Brazil, and former champion Teixeira will have an opportunity to win back the belt he lost to Jiří Procházka. For Hill, it's a chance to break into the elite of the light heavyweight division.
Jamahal Hill's Win at UFC 283 Doesn't Clear Up Murky Light Heavyweight Division
Jamahal Hill is the new UFC light heavyweight champion, but his reign atop the weight class is anything but undisputed. Hill, 31, won the division's top prize in the main event of Saturday's UFC 283 event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he defeated former champion Glover Teixeira by unanimous decision after five exciting rounds.
Brandon Moreno Beats Deiveson Figueiredo via TKO at UFC 283 to Win Flyweight Title
Brandon Moreno won bragging rights and the UFC flyweight championship with a third-round TKO win over Deiveson Figueiredo in the fourth chapter of their storied rivalry at UFC 283. The victory came in a somewhat anti-climactic finish. The doctor stopped the fight between the third and fourth rounds after Moreno...
Jamahal Hill and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 283
It was a good night to watch pro sports. From the NFL's divisional-round playoffs to full slates of games in both the NHL and NBA, remote-holders had a plethora of viewing options from which to choose. Among those choices, too, was a tasty menu of mixed martial arts—South American style....
UFC Legend Jose Aldo to Be Inducted into 2023 Hall of Fame Class
Mixed martial arts legend Jose Aldo will be inducted into UFC's Hall of Fame class of 2023. The news was announced during the UFC 283 broadcast on Saturday evening, a card featuring a pair of title fights between light heavyweights Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill and flyweights Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.
