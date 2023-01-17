ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stealth Coatings Program Offered To COC Students

By Andrew Menjivar
College of the Canyons hosts an online information session for its aerospace and defense industry program on “stealth” coatings.

COC is scheduled to host an online meeting for potential applicants interested in enrolling in the “Low Observable (stealth) Coatings Program,” on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The 17-week program, held in partnership with Northrop Grumman, is set to train students on how to apply a special coating to aircraft, missiles, and other defense systems. The special coating provides a way to operate undetected.

“Interested individuals are encouraged to attend the upcoming informational session to learn more about the program, requirements, and how they can begin an exciting career in this high-demand occupation with upward mobility,” said John Milburn, interim vice president of workforce and economic advancement at the college.

COC is the only community college in California to offer a Low Observable (stealth) Coatings Application Program, according to college officials.

Students enrolled in the online course are set to learn from subject matter experts as well as experience an on-site and in-person virtual simulator.

Applicants must meet certain criteria to participate in the program as well as requirements for employment.

Low-observable technicians can expect wages starting at $25 per hour.

For more information about the program and to register for the information session, click here.

