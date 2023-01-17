ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Todd Bowles Was Asked About Tuesday's Byron Leftwich Report

By Mitchell Forde
 4 days ago

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is not the only member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense whose future with the franchise is in doubt after the Bucs' season ended with a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

Tuesday morning, a report emerged that offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich had been fired by the team.

However, speaking to reporters a few hours later, head coach Todd Bowles disputed that, saying the team had not yet made a decision on Leftwich's tenure, according to NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

"Bucs HC Todd Bowles says the team has not made any decision on OC Byron Leftwich's future," Meirov tweeted.

Bowles' future with the Bucs is apparently secure, according to a Saturday report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. The Bucs went 8-9 in Bowles' first season after taking over for Bruce Arians but snuck into the playoffs by virtue of winning the NFC South.

Leftwich, however, might be on the move. The Bucs ranked 25th in the NFL in scoring during the regular season, averaging 18.4 points per game, and last in the league in rushing at just 76.9 yards per contest.

Leftwich, who played quarterback in the NFL for 10 seasons, has spent the past four years as the offensive coordinator for the Bucs, including the team's run to Super Bowl LV. During each of his first three seasons, Tampa Bay ranked among the top four NFL teams in scoring.

The Bucs' offense could look very different in 2023. Not only is Leftwich's job security uncertain, but with Brady having retired once already and entering free agency this offseason, his future with the franchise remains very murky.

