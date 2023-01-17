ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbara Schett explains why Novak Djokovic ‘deserves’ to be number one again

By Lynsey Thompson
 4 days ago

Novak Djokovic impresses in his first-round win at the Australian Open

Barbara Schett says Novak Djokovic deserves to be world number one again after his impressive first round performance at the Australian Open.

Djokovic made a return to the Rod Laver Arena in style, easily defeating challenger Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 to reach the second round.

And although there had been initial speculation that there may be some negativity from some in the crowd following the circumstances of last year’s deportation, there was no sign of anything but adoration and appreciation from the arena audience.

Afterwards Eurosport analyst and former top ten player Barbara Schett was full of praise for the Serbian and the way he performed on court.

“The atmosphere was unbelievable from the first point to the last, you could see the support from the crowd, and he delivered,” said Schett.

“I haven’t seen him play as aggressive ever before, he was stepping into the court, taking time away from his opponent, it was a phenomenal performance and a well-deserved victory.”

The 21-time Grand Slam champion had some injury concerns ahead of the match, and his hamstring was heavily strapped, but he showed no sign of discomfort as he put on a stylish performance for the crowd.

“He was moving extremely smoothly and fast like he always does. I think his movement was outstanding,” added Schett.

“He has no weaknesses and that display was outstanding. If Novak Djokovic continues like that he will be hard to beat. I think he deserves to get back to No. 1 if he plays like that.”

Djokovic holds the record for the most weeks as world number one (373) and also the record for the most year-end number one rankings (seven), however he hasn’t held the number one spot since last summer.

With many tournaments not allowing competitors to take part without covid vaccination last season, and ranking points not awarded for Wimbledon, Djokovic wasn’t able to defend or add many ranking points which saw him drop from the top spot.

However, with current world number one Carlos Alcaraz out of the Australian Open due to injury, and Djokovic not defending any Australian Open points from last year, if he wins his tenth title down under, he can also reclaim the world number one ranking too.

