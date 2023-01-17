Report: NFL Coach Putting Offseason Changes On Hold For 'Personal Reasons'

Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

It's been almost two weeks since the Pittsburgh Steelers narrowly missed the playoffs. In that same time, the Steelers staff remains unchanged.

The Athletic's Mark Kaboly reports that any coaching moves with the Steelers are on hold for the time being while head coach Mike Tomlin tends to a personal matter.

Kaboly adds that player exit interviews are expected to be conducted this week either in-person or virtually for anyone who has already left town. Tomlin normally has exit meetings with all players shortly after the season ends and makes any staff changes thereafter.

Tomlin, who coached the Steelers to a 9-8 record after starting the season 2-6, could look to replace offensive coordinator Matt Canada, who just completed his second season in the position.

The Steelers scored 30 points once this season and at least 20 points eight times. In 34 games under Canada, the Steelers have scored 30 points or more only twice.

Frank Reich, Nathaniel Hackett, Joe Brady, Mark Whipple, Brian Johnson and Byron Leftwich — if he gets fired in Tampa Bay — have been floated out to replace Canada.

The Steelers could also lose linebackers coach Brian Flores, who is a candidate for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching job. Flores could also be poached to fill a team's defensive coordinator job after interviewing with the Cleveland Browns (who hired Jim Schwartz) last week.

When Tomlin plans to begin staff evaluations and make changes is unknown.