Brian Walshe Charged With Missing Massachusetts Wife Ana's Murder

Brian Walshe was charged with the murder of his missing wife, Massachusetts mother-of-three Ana Walshe , RadarOnline.com has learned.

.Walshe, 47, was taken into police custody on January 8, on charges of misleading investigators on his whereabouts and actions before his wife was reported missing by her employer, Tishman Spyer, on January 4.

After Ana was reported as a missing person, investigators uncovered concerning items believed to be connected to her disappearance.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey spoke of the murder warrant.

"A continued investigation has now allowed police to obtain an arrest warrant to charge Brian Walsh with the murder of his wife," Morrisey said. "Additional details in the investigation and the evidence in support of those charges are likely to be presented at arraignment, but will not be disclosed at this time."

Upon investigators' initial search of the Walshe family home, police discovered blood in the basement, as well as a bloodied hatchet.

After being questioned on his whereabouts on January 2, the day after his wife was last seen at a New Year's Eve party, Brian failed to disclose a $450 trip to Home Depot.

The husband claimed he took his sons for ice cream, but security cameras from the home improvement store captured Brian on the date in question.

It was revealed that he entered the store wearing a mask and gloves and paid cash for the purchase of tape, cleaning supplies, and a tarp.

Internet searches on "how to dispose of a 115-pound woman's body" were found on the alleged sociopath's internet history, reported by CNN.

The materials prompted investigators to obtain additional search warrants that were executed by police on January 13.

As investigators continue to work to understand a motive for the alleged murder, Ana's friends claimed there was "tension" in the marriage — and the wife had allegedly stopped wearing her wedding ring prior to her disappearance.

According to the Daily Mail , sources close to the couple claimed that Ana's work schedule had caused "tension" in the marriage.

The wife had allegedly stopped wearing her wedding ring in the weeks before she went missing — and her most recent Instagram posts confirmed the absence of an engagement ring from her hand.

The tragic case is not the first time Brian has been alleged of criminal activity.

At the time of his wife's disappearance, Brian was under house confinement orders brought by a 2018 art fraud conviction.