Gisele Bündchen Spotted Working Out With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente Before Ex Tom Brady's Playoff Defeat In Wild Card Showdown

Gisele Bündchen was seen on a brisk run with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica last week, shortly before her ex Tom Brady 's crushing playoff defeat.

RadarOnline.com has learned the Brazilian supermodel enjoyed an outdoor jog alongside Valente, showcasing her famous figure as she worked up a sweat in a matching crop top and short set while he trailed close behind.

Insiders close to the catwalk icon claim their relationship is strictly platonic, explaining that Valente is simply a close family friend who has served as her kids' jiu-jitsu instructor "for years."

The source insisted there is "no truth to the rumors that they're dating," as it's noted they had even participated in a photoshoot for Dust Magazine together in 2022.

Bündchen previously sang his praises after sharing a video of her jiu-jitsu practice, calling Joaquim and his brothers, Pedro and Gui, "awesome teachers" while dishing about her fitness journey via Instagram last February.

"I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better . I feel stronger, more [confident] and empowered since I started practicing self-defense," the former Victoria's Secret angel wrote, revealing she was looking forward to improving her skills.

Brady notably commented under her Twitter post at the time, writing, "My days of leaving dishes in the sink are numbered."

In November, romance rumors swirled when photos emerged of Bundchen and Valente after they grabbed a meal at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas with her two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, and Valente's co-trainer Jordan .

Following reports about there being trouble in paradise over Brady's return to the league after retiring, the legendary NFL star — formerly of the New England Patriots — and his wife of 13 years finalized their divorce in October, agreeing to joint custody of their kids .

There has now been fresh speculation that he could retire again after the quarterback's Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys in a tense Wild Card showdown, knocking his team out of the playoffs.

"I'm going to go home and get a good night's sleep," he said when asked about his future during a post-game press conference.