FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
3 Tampa Teachers React to Rejection of AP African American Studies Course Due to “Lack of Educational Value”Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa baycreteTampa, FL
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Here’s How Gisele Bundchen Spent Her First Christmas Since Divorce from Tom Brady
Now that Gisele Bundchen is no longer married to Tom Brady, she didn’t have to stick around the United States for Tampa Bay’s Christmas Day game this year. She decided to spend her holiday season a little bit differently. Per Page Six, Bundchen and her children traveled to...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
Why Patrick Mahomes is an Overrated Gimmick
Coach Jason Brown, made famous from his appearances as a JUCO college football coach in Netflix’s popular show ‘Last Chance U’, explains why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is an ‘overrated gimmick.”
Camille Kostek Reveals Sneaky Way in Which Gronk Asked Her Out
The two have been dating since 2013. They cheered and played for the New England Patriots at the time.
Stop Saying Tom Brady is the Best Available Quarterback in Free Agency
Today on The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker, Chris and Rob discuss Buccaneers QB Tom Brady’s future in the NFL.
Rob Gronkowski Opens Up About Possible Reunion With Tom Brady
Could the future Hall of Fame tight end reunite with his old quarterback in 2023?
NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing
Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh ...
Jeanie Buss Reportedly Won't Support Trading Lakers Future Draft Picks
Many fans of the Los Angeles Lakers want the Lakers to make a move ahead of the trade deadline. It doesn't look like that might be happening.
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!
