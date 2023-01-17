Read full article on original website
West Virginia Veteran’s gravesite damaged: ‘I paid for him to rest here in peace’
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman in Logan County is heartbroken after she said her husband’s grave was damaged earlier this week by cemetery workers. Gloria “June” Ferguson said her husband, James Ferguson, who served in the Vietnam War, has been buried at Highland Memory Gardens in Chapmanville for eight years. When she came […]
New free public parking lot available in Ashland, Ky.
ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — Visitors to Ashland, Ky., have a new free place to park. The new lot with nearly 30 spaces opened recently and is next to Winchester Avenue on the site of the old Ashland Oil headquarters, Mayor Matt Perkins said. After the city acquired the property,...
Rockslide reported west of St. Albans, dispatchers say
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said a rockslide was reported Friday west of St. Albans. There was report of a rock at Ruthdale Road at the underpass. The state Division of Highways is taking care of the situation. West Virginia 511 was advising to use caution...
Body found in Montgomery, West Virginia
MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — A body was found Friday morning in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department says the body was found around 10:30 a.m. on the Tech Marina side of Montgomery. The identity of the body has not been released. This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes […]
Kanawha County high school students design dioramas featuring West Virginia State Parks
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Pre-engineering students in Kanawha County have created artwork that will be sold at state parks throughout West Virginia. Nitro High School students enrolled in an engineering design class were tasked with creating wooden dioramas featuring nine different state parks, according to Kanawha County Schools.
Golden Alert issued for elderly Pikeville, Ky. man
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Authorities in Kentucky have issued a Golden Alert for an elderly man reported missing from Pike County. Charles Douglas Coleman, 79, was last seen about 2 p.m. traveling along Route 460 near Elkhorn City, according to a news release from Pike County Community Management.
Hurricane and St. Albans pick up wins
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WCHS) — Friday was rivalry night for several West Virginia high school basketball teams. Hurricane was able to hold off Winfield 65-59. In another contest, St. Albans edged past Nitro 57-55. Video highlights of the games are attached to this story.
Residents react to dilapidated building demolition in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A community in Logan County is making way for new growth through the removal of old and dilapidated buildings. This week, two dilapidated buildings on East Stratton Street in Logan were torn down. Some residents told 13 News they’re happy about the progress, even if it means they have to […]
Kanawha County, West Virginia civic activist passes away
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was instrumental in making changes to a notoriously deadly intersection in Kanawha County has passed away suddenly. Eddie Belcher made it his mission to see safety improvements at the intersection of Corridor G and Brounland Rd. After collecting thousands of signatures and lobbying the legislature and Kanawha County Commission, […]
Truck company sued for chemical spill into West Virginia creek
(The video above is from a previous story) A trucking company and a driver are being sued over a West Virginia highway spill that sent a chemical into a creek. The Kanawha County Commission said Thursday that it filed a circuit court lawsuit over the August spill that dumped 3,000 gallons of the material into […]
W.Va. law enforcement agencies look at benefits of dashboard and body cameras
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — You may think it's the norm but in reality, many law enforcement agencies across West Virginia don't have dashboard or body cameras while on duty. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office will be the latest department to get them, but it's taken more than a...
Copper theft, vandalism at South Charleston Little League field results in costly damages
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A recent theft has robbed Kanawha County youth of lighting, concessions and signage at a Little League baseball field. Mountaineer Little League officials estimate 700 pounds of copper was stolen from David Patton Field in South Charleston, where vandalism caused more than $50,000 in damages.
What to Expect at the West Virginia Hunting & Fishing Show
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hunters and anglers are in for a treat, as the highly anticipated West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show, makes a return to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. This year’s event is taking place through January 22nd. We had the chance to speak with Glen...
West Virginia bridge back open after man jumps into Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Patrick St. Bridge is back open on Thursday morning after first responders rescued a man who jumped into the Kanawha River. The outside lanes on the bridge were closed temporarily just before 8 a.m. while police investigated. Charleston Police on the scene say that the man was rescued from the river. All […]
Beckley mayor offers to help demolish local eyesore
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A building that was once a proud landmark in Beckley’s Ward 5 is now an eyesore, and the mayor said the city will help cover the cost of demolition. The Raleigh County Board of Education sold the former Piney Oaks School on Terrell Street several years ago, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold […]
Man caught by employees cutting live wire, disrupts service
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars for grand larceny after he was caught by Frontier Communications employees cutting a live phone line on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. According to deputies, two employees witnessed...
Jackson County man arrested for phone line theft
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Kanawha County Deputies were called to investigate an in-progress theft of Frontier Communications phone lines around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. A couple of Frontier Communications employees witnessed a suspect driving a maroon Toyota pickup cutting an active line near Skeenie’s Hot Dogs on Sissonville Drive in Charleston. Once the suspect left the scene, the employees followed while talking to 911 operators.
WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner speaks on SRJ issues
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — After eight people are treated for apparent drug overdoses at Southern Regional Jail, many are looking for answers. While the investigation into those apparent overdoses remains active, there are other instances people want answers to. Newly appointed Commissioner of West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, William “Billy” K. Marshall III, […]
Kanawha commissioners vote to seek funding to buy body and dash cams for deputies
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County commissioners voted Thursday to seek funding to purchase body and dash cams for deputies at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Commissioners it will cost upwards of $1 million, but they believe they will be able to get federal grants. The overall...
Dispatchers: Charleston bridge partially closed after man jumped into river
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — Some lanes of the Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston were closed Thursday morning as first responders searched for a man who reportedly jumped into the Kanawha River, dispatchers said. The outermost lanes of the bridge were closed about 7:30 a.m. due to the incident, Kanawha...
