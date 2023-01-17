Read full article on original website
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
14news.com
USI student prays over Walmart West after deadly shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Following the night of stress and anguish caused by the Walmart shooting in Evansville on Thursday, one local college student decided to do something powerful. Ayane Mundy, who attends the University of Southern Indiana, went to Walmart West to pray for everyone who was there on...
Police: Indiana shooter killed after injuring 1 at Walmart
A 25-year-old man opened fire at a Walmart store in Indiana where he once worked, wounding at least one person before officers fatally shot him, authorities said Friday.
Deadly shooting breaks out inside Indiana Walmart
CHICAGO (CBS) – A deadly shooting involving police inside of a southern Indiana Walmart left one person, the suspect, dead.It took place Thursday night in Evansville, near the border of Kentucky and Illinois. Police responded to reports of an active shooter around 10 p.m.CBS 2's sister station in Evansville reported that the shooter was a 25-year-old named Ronald Mosley II. He was a former Walmart employee and left a suicide note at his home before the shooting and intended to die.Police said they were met with gunfire as soon as they entered the store."There were multiple times where the suspect then shot at officers," "He would move along through the store. Officers would have to locate him again. I guess he would shoot out with them again. This went on for a couple of different times."One person who was a former co-worker of Mosely's was hurt.Mosley was shot and killed.
Bucshon releases statement in regard to the Walmart shooting
INDIANA (WEHT) – Larry Bucshon has released a statement in regard to the shooting at Evansville’s west side Walmart. I am grateful for the swift action of the Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies responding to yesterday’s shooting at the Walmart in Evansville. My thoughts and prayers are with those involved and with […]
EPD gives update on Walmart West shooting
The Evansville Police Department gave an update at 10:55 p.m. about the shooting that took place Thursday night at Walmart West on South Red Bank Road. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.
Man opens fire in Evansville Walmart, killed by police
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A man was shot and killed by police in Evansville Thursday night after he opened fire at a local Walmart. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were called to the Walmart store on South Red Bank Road at around 10 p.m. CST for a report of an active shooter. Officers located […]
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman Dead
On October 24th, 2021, a shooting occurred at a Walmart in Evansville, Indiana. The gunman, identified as 44-year-old Martin Michael Brescia, targeted an employees meeting, leaving at least two people injured before taking his own life.
Former Employee Killed In Shoot Out With Cops Inside Evansville Walmart
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An active shooter shot at least one person in an Evansville Walmart, then was killed by police Thursday night. The calls for an active shooter came in at 9:59 p.m. at the Walmart on South Red Bank Road and police were quick to respond. Once officers...
EPD releases identity of Walmart active shooting suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department has released the name of the man responsible for the Walmart West shooting. Police say 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosely II, a former Walmart employee, entered the store and shot one victim. EPD says it is believed that the victim and Mosely were co-workers at one time. Shortly […]
Dispatchers praised for work during Walmart shooting; ‘They humble me and make me proud’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Vanderburgh Central Dispatch played an important part in the response to the shooting Thursday night at the westside Walmart. Well over a dozen 911 calls came in during the chaos. [Related: EPD giving update on Walmart shooting, showing body camera footage]. [Related: EPD releases identity...
